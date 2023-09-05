Kourtney Kardashian Hospitalized in Mystery Emergency: Travis Barker Rushes Home to United States

Kourtney Kardashian Hospitalized In Emergency; European Tour Postponed for Blink-182

Blink-182, the popular rock band, announced on Friday that they were postponing the start of their European tour due to an “urgent family matter” involving drummer Travis Barker. The band was forced to reschedule shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, but did not provide any specific details about the emergency.

Travis Barker returned to the United States to address the family matter, according to Page Six. It was later revealed that the emergency involved Kourtney Kardashian, who was subsequently hospitalized. The exact reason for her hospitalization remains unknown, as neither her representatives nor the couple have provided any further information.

Sources have reported that Kourtney had a short stay in the hospital and is now back home with her family, out of danger. “She’s feeling better, she’s also happy to have Travis back home,” one source added.

Fans are anxiously awaiting updates on Kourtney’s health and the rescheduling of Blink-182’s postponed shows. The band has promised to provide more information on Travis Barker’s return to Europe and the new tour dates as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have remained quiet about the incident, leaving fans and media speculating about the nature of the emergency. The couple continues to receive support and well wishes from their loyal fan base, hoping for a speedy recovery for Kourtney and a successful European tour for Blink-182.

