Kourtney Kardashian: Reality TV star pregnant at 44

She has been married to drummer Travis Barker for two years. Now Kourtney Kardashian has made it public that the couple is expecting a baby.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. The 44-year-old has now revealed this to her 222 million followers on Instagram. She apparently shared the good news with her husband, Travis Barker, during one of his concerts, where she was in the audience.

This is from a video posted by Kourtney Kardashian. Then she stands out from the crowd with a huge poster. It says, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Barker’s Blink colleagues spot the poster and point it out to the incredulous drummer. The fans scream and the father-to-be comes down from the stage to his wife and happily hugs her.

The two have been a couple since early 2020 and got engaged in fall 2021. In early April, they first celebrated their unofficial wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada, and then the official wedding in Santa Barbara, California. In May 2022 there was a big wedding celebration in the Castle of Brown in Portofino in Italy.

The Kardashian-Barkers’ blended family

Barker and Kardashian are parents to multiple children from previous relationships. She has three children with her ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, born in 2009 and Reign Aston Disick, born in 2014, and daughter Penelope, born in 2012. Travis Barker is father to son Landon, born in 2003, and daughter Alabama, Luella Barker, born in 2005. He has two children with his ex-wife, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler.