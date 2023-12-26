KPOP Legends to Attend 33rd Seoul Music Awards Overseas

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards to be Held Overseas for the First Time

The highly anticipated 33rd Seoul Music Awards will be held overseas for the first time, according to Korean media reports. The event, which is scheduled to take place on January 2, 2024 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature some of the biggest names in KPOP.

Stars who laid the foundation for KPOP and promoted the genre around the world are set to make an appearance and create a colorful stage. This includes singer and actor Lee Seung-gi, who debuted in 2004, and hip-hop legend Dynamic Duo. They will be attending the awards to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut. Additionally, fans can look forward to a special performance from Girls’ Generation, Wonder Girls, and 2NE1, as members from each group have gathered together to summon KPOP legend.

The stage of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards will feature performances by Tiffany from Girls’ Generation, Sandara Park from 2NE1, and Sunmi from Wonder Girls. Local fans are eagerly anticipating a unique and captivating performance that combines the past and present with original concepts.

In a special highlight, GOT7’s BamBam, Youngjae, and Mark will also be performing at the Seoul Music Awards. The group holds the distinction of being the first KPOP group to perform at the Barclays Center in New York, USA, and will bring their unique energy to the event. BamBam, who is Thai, will serve as the MC to communicate with fans, and Youngjae will also shine on the stage as the special MC.

The star-studded event will also feature Lee Seung Gi, GOT7’s BamBam and Youngjae, and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany as MCs, while actors Lee Jun Ki and Park Shin Hye will serve as award presenters. With the lineup of talent and excitement surrounding the event, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards is sure to be an unforgettable evening for fans and performers alike.

