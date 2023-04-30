KRAFT: AN ODE TO THE PRINCIPLE OF MATTER

Existing is not simply being and being. Life, in its vast immensity, begins from an agglomeration of elements, formulas and materials that, together, transform and build the world as we know it.

Nature is magnanimous, unique, powerful… In this way, respecting and honoring its processes and paths is fundamental for a more present, light and complete existence.

With that in mind, Decortiles presents the new Kraft series, part of the 2023 collection: ‘Terras’. Guided by a concept that takes into account everyday and natural elements that, combined, constitute life as we know it, the brand’s novelty is a tribute to the principle of creation.

NAT Clay 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

With a palette that enshrines warm and contemporary tones, the series features versatile pieces that celebrate the natural aspect of matter in its purest state. The chosen name was inspired by the craftsmanship and minimally processed aspect of the materials, bringing a natural aesthetic common to recycled products.

In total, five colors make up the series, namely: Desert, Fendi, Greige, Argila and Moka. The first, for example, is a central and relevant color in the portfolio, as its neutral and timeless quality makes it cross trends and resist time, taking inspiration from sophisticated fabrics, such as linen.

As if that were not enough, with the help of technological innovations that add even more value, the products also have attributes that include a granilite effect, large formats, both internal and external finishes, relief, infinite variation of faces similar to natural materials and colorbody.

Fendi NAT 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

In addition, Kraft arrives with an innovation in production, Bioflakes, which mixes traditional techniques from the ceramic tile industry with new technologies and materials, thus allowing to recreate all the beauty and resistance of natural stone.

With mixtures of colored masses and special materials, the flakes – porcelain tiles produced through this innovation – have a compact and monolithic look, ideal for use in special applications, such as furniture and porcelain, and projects that demand resistance and superior performance.