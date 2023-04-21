Kraus – Anything Else – HeavyPop.at

Since 2016, Will Kraus with a handful of great records, he has earned a reputation as one of the best young shoegaze torchbearers out there, which he now, with the two songs of the Anything Else EP, once more consolidates.

A year after the compilation Eye Escape is Anything Else Certainly not a revolution, but – noticeably reducing the noise aspect and sticking to traditional ones My Bloody Valentine– Roots acting – rather the testimony of an incredibly constant, high-quality and adept delivery of genre reliability: a little how-to-shoegaze show, so to speak.

In addition, the two tracks on the EP complement each other well because For Now first lays itself spherically in the broad elegy of a booming beauty and then, carried androgynously, unhurriedly reveling in beautiful heaviness, rocks while Between comes in more powerfully and crisply, but takes a swing at the end – and thus ensures a round arc of suspense on a nominal EP, which in its effective agenda doesn’t need a spectacle to find an absolutely satisfying result.

anything else von Kraus

