Kris Jenner Opens Up About Infidelity in Marriage to Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner opens up about infidelity in her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian

In a recent episode of the hit reality TV show “The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner revealed the reasons behind her decision to cheat on her first husband, Robert Kardashian. The famous reality star and businesswoman had previously spoken about her infidelity, but this episode provided more insight into her thought process at the time.

During a conversation with her daughter Khloé Kardashian, Jenner admitted that she was “very young and stupid” when she made the choice to be unfaithful. She confessed that she didn’t fully grasp the consequences of her actions and was lured into thinking that the grass was greener on the other side.

Despite her decision to cheat, Jenner acknowledged that Robert Kardashian was a great husband and father. She expressed regret for her affair, stating that it was her “biggest regret” in life. However, she also mentioned that she believes “everything happens for a reason.”

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian went through a divorce in 1991. Following the end of their marriage, Jenner went on to marry Bruce Jenner, an American Olympic medalist who later came out as a transgender woman named Caitlyn Jenner in 2015. They have two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie. However, Jenner and Caitlyn got divorced in 2014.

This revelation from Kris Jenner provides fans with a deeper understanding of her past relationships and the challenges she faced. It highlights the complexities of marriage and serves as a reminder that even the seemingly perfect relationships can be tested.