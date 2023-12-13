Kuaikan Comics’ “Uncute TA” Launches: Starring Promising New Generation Actors

Kuaikan Comics Launches First Self-Made Drama “Uncute TA” Starring Zheng Crystal, Deng Zeming, Huang Tingting and Qin Fen

The highly anticipated online drama “Uncute TA,” adapted from the popular comic of the same name, has officially launched on December 10th. Directed by the renowned director Shi Lei, the drama features a talented cast including Zheng Crystal, Deng Zeming, Huang Tingting, and Qin Fen.

“Uncute TA” is a heartwarming comic centered around the theme of love. The story follows the protagonist Xia Anran, who has lost faith in love after being betrayed by her fiancé, and her childhood sweetheart Lin, as they navigate a six-year age gap to finally find love. The comic, created by the author zero, has garnered a significant following on the Kuaikan platform, capturing the attention of 3.53 million readers with its unique art style and emotional storytelling. The adaptation of the comic into a TV series has generated much excitement among fans.

Director Shi Lei, known for his work on the suspenseful online drama “SCI Mysteries,” brings his expertise to “Uncute TA.” Meanwhile, the addition of new generation actors Zheng Crystal, Deng Zeming, Huang Tingting, and Qin Fen is expected to bring depth and talent to the production.

As China’s leading comic platform, Kuaikan has established itself as a powerhouse in the field of comics and is now venturing into self-produced dramas. The release of “Uncute TA” marks a significant milestone in the platform’s efforts to innovate and diversify its content. This move also signifies Kuaikan’s commitment to exploring new business models and promoting the development of the national comic ecosystem.

The production crew has already entered the intense filming stage, promising a visual and emotional feast for the audience. With the support of the talented production team and cast, “Uncute TA” is poised to be a compelling and unforgettable viewing experience.

Stay tuned for the release of “Uncute TA” and witness the captivating storytelling brought to life on screen.

[End of this article] If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuaikan Technology

Editor: [Editor’s Name]

Share this: Facebook

X

