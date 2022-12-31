With the accelerated rise of the digital economy,Metaverse (also known as metaspace), Web3And other concepts have emerged and become one of the hottest topics in the consumer industry. Many platforms, brands and celebrities have created diversified online virtual activities with virtual scenes as the core elements.Virtual live broadcast, digital collection of Metaverse press conferenceetc. has become the main field of a new round of innovative marketing.

At the moment when the vitality of the Metaverse continues to burst, celebrities such as JJ Lin and Stephen Chow have begun to bet on the Metaspace to expand the boundaries of their IP operations. In August this year,Jay ChouMy company Jewel Music officially announced the launch of the “Jay Chou Limited Collection DEMO Space”. Once this music meta-space activity was launched, it aroused heated discussions and experiences from thousands of fans. Recently, Kuaishou officially announced that it has become the exclusive partner of Jay Chou Metaspace, and Jay Chou Music Metaspace has also officially settled in Kuaishou, and will open a limited time free experience to relevant users from December 29th to January 28th. A new era of star metaspace. In fact, before the official announcement of this cooperation, a series of cooperation actions between Kuaishou and Jay Chou had already emerged. From the opening of a new online concert model to the upgrade of the meta-space experience, the cooperation between Jay Chou and Kuaishou continued to progress. order.





Yuan space fantasy linkage campaign Kuaishou exclusive buddies club record

As the only social platform in Chinese that Jay Chou has settled in, Jay Chou himself is active in Kuaishou to promote his music metaspace. In the short pre-warming video of the buddy club released by Kuaishou, Jay Chou said, “Friends who like to study my songs should study my demo.” The demo is actually his metaspace in terms of music traceability and the concept of metaverse. A big plus.





At the same time, Kuaishou isbuddy clubDuring the period, there was also a dream linkage with Jay Chou Yuan Space. For users who participated in the Friends Club activities, they were given surprise benefits of winning Yuan Space limited-time experience coupons.





According to the battle report of Jay Chou’s online buddies club released by Kuaishou, more than 28 million people made reservations for this “buddies club”, with more than 1.05 billion likes and 11.29 million live broadcasts. Once again verified its unparalleled appeal. At this “Brotherhood Club”, Jay Chou sang songs such as “Still Wandering”, “Peninsula Iron Box” and “Sunny Day”, igniting a music carnival for Kuaishou veterans and even the entire network users, and many netizens lamented “Youth is back up”.

In-depth cooperation and further advancement to create a new model of the music universe

This time, Kuaishou officially announced to become the exclusive partner of Jay Chou Yuan Space,December 29th to January 28th is a limited-time free internal test periodUsers who have successfully received experience coupons before will also be the first batch of users who will experience free experience after Jay Chou Yuan Space settles in Kuaishou.

The strong alliance between Kuaishou and Jay Chou this time explores the perfect integration of virtual world and music experience through cutting-edge technology, creating a new era of domestic Internet platforms and star metaspaces, and also enables the cooperation between national-level short video APPs and the personal IP of the king of Chinese music , rising to a higher dimension of experience.





Users open the Kuaishou APP or the Kuaishou Extreme Edition APP, search for “Classmate Zhou” to enter the homepage of Classmate Zhou Kuaishou, find the access entrance of “DEMO Space”, and use the limited-time free trial coupon to click to enter. In the meta-space, you can experience the 5 spaces in person, corresponding to several original music demos selected by Jay Chou that have never been released before, including “Blue and White Porcelain”, “Sunny Day”, “Stranded”, “Love in BC “, and a new song “New York Subway” that has never been published and is extremely complete. Users can glimpse the trajectory of classic achievements from his music prototypes, and feel his song worldview and music universe view through Jay Chou’s DEMO works. In the metaverse space empowered by digital technology, through a new interactive experience and immersive feeling, listen to the incomparable and unrepeatable DEMO prototype, and experience the notes and rhythms that appeared in Jay Chou’s mind at the beginning, how to create a song that is extremely unique. A timeless classic.





During the limited-time experience period, Kuaishou will continue to supplement and issue limited-time free trial qualifications so that more users have the opportunity to experience the metaspace full of Jay Chou’s music energy. Users who want to obtain experience qualifications can go to @周同学 to post comments under the promotional video of the event, and they will have the opportunity to receive limited experience coupons. In order to continuously improve the experience effect of metaspace and continue to bring better audio-visual experience to users in the future, Kuaishou and Bohe also set up a feedback portal in the space, open to users to collect experience ideas and suggestions, and imagine future experiences together . This also gives users more expectations: what more imaginative sparks will emerge from this strong alliance in the future, and how will it lead everyone to have an audio-visual enjoyment and entertainment experience in a surreal experience space that spans time and space? Journey into the Music Metaverse.





Since 2020, Jay Chou has settled inquick workerSince the beginning of the platform, Kuaishou and Jay Chou have continued to deepen cooperation. From the first Kuaishou short video that announced its entry, the number of views in 6 hours exceeded 71.03 million, and the cumulative number of viewers exceeded 42.6 million when Kuaishou started the first live broadcast. Until the first live broadcast in the form of an online “Friends Club” with more than 1.05 billion likes, Kuaishou and Jay Chou have never stopped exploring new elements and new ways of playing together. Today, as the first platform in the industry where celebrity personal metaspaces settle, Kuaishou is still at the forefront of innovation, and has joined hands with Jay Chou to create a new era of domestic celebrity metaspaces.

