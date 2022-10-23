2017 Shen Yun Symphony “The Great Sweat”. (Image source: Video screenshot)

Introduce everyone todayShen Yun Symphony OrchestraWorks published in 2017 – “sweat(Composer: Deng Yu / Conductor: Milan Nachev). This piece of music, Shen Yun, tells the story of the founding emperor of the Yuan Dynasty—Yuan Shizu Kublai Khans story.

Kublai Khan was not only invincible on the battlefield, but also knew how to observe the sentiments of the people. Unlike his grandfather, Genghis Khan, who ordered officials and people to obey Mongolian customs, he continued to study the ideology and culture of the Central Plains region and absorbed the advanced concepts of governance of the previous dynasties.

The Italian explorer Marco Polo once honored Kublai as “the great monarch or emperor of all monarchs”. The majestic prelude of this piece simulates the arrival of Kublai Khan and the Mongolian army. The rapid and intense sound of string and woodwind shows the battle scene of short armies and ten thousand arrows. Riding the war horse, marching forward bravely.

appreciate:2017 Shen Yun Symphony “The Great Sweat” 。

About Shen Yun Performing Arts

New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music troupe. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many of the world‘s top artists, revitalizing and promoting the real, almost vanished traditional Chinese culture in the form of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Sovereigns and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization has a long history. This is a picture full of myths and legends and heroic epics – courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the story of the stars and the inheritance of five thousand civilizations.

In ancient China, it was called “Shenzhou”, and people and gods used to be together on this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, characters… God has passed on the rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, the beliefs of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven ruled in accordance with Heaven, and the people respected Heaven, believed in God, and valued virtue and did good deeds.

Unfortunately……

Over the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of reverence for the heavens and virtue as a threat to its existence, and through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted and the legacy of five thousand years of divinely-inherited culture has been eliminated. Nearly destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and promote it all over the world. And just like that, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we present a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our Symphony Orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audience members, including the best-known actors, top fashion designers, government officials, royals, and celebrities have all attended Shen Yun’s pomp. We look forward to seeing you too.

