Source title: Kugou Music, A Music and avex China reached an in-depth strategic cooperation to awaken the memory of the years with classic music

Nostalgic big factory, awaken the memory of the years with golden songs. Recently, Kugou Music has reached an in-depth strategic cooperation with the two major labels A Music and avex China. Music fans can not only listen to the familiar classic songs on Kugou Music, but also listen to the new music works of the two major labels at the first time. . In addition, Kugou also launched a special plan for this in-depth strategic cooperation to relive the music memories that have been refined over the years with the majority of music fans. The two major labels A Music and avex China officially announced this time are both "Golden Song Makers". Since its establishment, the two major labels have joined hands with many well-known musicians to bring a large number of classic songs to music fans, which have become the melody engraved in the DNA of music fans. A Music, namely East Asia Records Production Co., Ltd., is an old Hong Kong Philharmonic label company. Its artists mainly include Hong Kong music veteran singer Liming and Hong Kong pop singer JC Chen Yongtong. At the same time, A Music also has the classic music content of many Hong Kong Philharmonic singers such as Miriam Yeung and Chen Xiaochun. Liming participated in the construction of A Music's music brand in 2004 and became the first singer to join. His singing "Fireworks for Two" and many other famous songs in Mandarin and Cantonese have become the memory of a generation. Today, A Music is also committed to cultivating a new generation of powerful singers and delivering potential "new voices" to the music scene. Another music label that has reached a strategic cooperation with Kugou this time, avex China, is also the youth memory of many people, and its business spans many countries and regions such as China, Japan and South Korea. It has another more well-known Chinese name "Ai Hui" in the Chinese music industry. Ai Hui has collaborated with well-known artists Bao Er, Yi Nengjing, Yang Ying, Ariel Lin, and Alan. As the world's largest independent record company, avex China will continue to "make unique creations and contributions" to the music scene. As a leading music platform in China, Kugou Music has been deeply involved in the industry for 17 years, and together with many classic songs under A Music and avex China, it has entered the music memories of users. In this in-depth strategic cooperation, Kugou Music will provide a new vitality to classic music through its powerful content promotion capabilities, strong technological sense of music experience, innovative and diverse gameplay, combined with the current young people's listening scene. The cornerstone of love has aroused strong resonance among music fans. On the occasion of the cooperation with A Music and avex China, Kugou Music joined hands with the two major labels to launch the special topic "Nostalgic Big Factory Awakens the Memory of Golden Songs of the Years", leading fans to restart their memories and find the Hong Kong that took root in the streets and alleys in those years. music and Taiwanese music. In the nostalgic page content, music fans can go back to the era of listening to music with tapes and CDs, and re-listen to Wu Bai's "Meet Again", Dawn's "Fireworks for Two", Wei Lan's "Summer Love", etc. Classic repertoire, as well as the musical works of the new generation of singers who are loved by young people. In addition, during the event, participate in the interaction in the comment area of ​​the special page and have the opportunity to get the artist's autographed peripherals. Music copyright is the basic condition to meet the needs of users to listen to music. In this regard, Kugou has established a large number of genuine music libraries through the "external copyright introduction + internal copyright development" model for music copyright layout. In terms of copyright introduction, it has reached strategic cooperation with a number of classic record companies and music labels. The songs cover various genres and music versions. The strength confirms the true fragrance experience of "just songs" and makes music lovers feel cool Meet every sound on the dog platform. In the future, Kugou will continue to work with major label companies to open up more possibilities in multiple dimensions such as song announcement, content co-creation, and commercial monetization. While bringing the latest song content to the audience, it will also support artists and fans. More bridges to meet and know each other.

