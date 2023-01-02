Source title: Kugou Music and Believe Music reached a long-term in-depth strategic cooperation again Massive music is waiting for you to listen

In Kugou, 230 million people have heard Liu Ruoying's music, 190 million people have heard Mayday's voice, and 170 million people have heard Li Zongsheng's music works…Many people may not know that they are all from the same family Well-known record companies – believe in music. Recently, Kugou Music officially announced that it has once again reached a long-term in-depth strategic cooperation with Believe Music. The two sides once again join hands to move forward. In the future, they will continue to adhere to the essence of music, believe in the power of creation, and jointly create greater music value. At the same time, it is believed that music artists such as Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying, Su Huilun, Ding Dang, the five-member band, Bai An, Xiao Bingzhi, Gu Gu (Lu Siwei), etc., will continue to bring more excellent music works to Kugou fans. Music conveys warmth. The two sides once again join hands to create greater music value Believe Music was established in 2006 and has many powerful singer-songwriters. The power of music brought to the public in recent years cannot be ignored. The label has always attached importance to the two-line development of "original singer-songwriters" and "singers with strong singing ability", so that the development of music products and label artists can be synchronized and more comprehensive. In addition, I believe that Music also has the only record company in the Chinese region that has the ability to integrate, plan, and produce concerts from beginning to end, and has created many LIVE live performances that amazed fans. As one of the most influential record companies in Chinese music, I believe that since its establishment, Music has led the development trend of Chinese music. Produced many youth memory tracks that accompanied the growth of a generation. In this regard, Kugou Music has recently launched a special project "Using Music to Convey Warmth This Winter", focusing on the experiences of Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying, Su Huilun and other singers and their personal classic songs, such as Li Zongsheng's "When Love Is Already Into the past", "Hill"; Mayday's "Write down this emotion for you", "Suddenly miss you so much"; Liu Ruoying's "Later", "Crazy for Love", etc. Log in to Kugou Music, search for "believe in music", and reminisce about the beautiful years together in classic music. Kugou Music has established a rich copyright library to provide users with a diverse music experience For a long time, the establishment and continuous enrichment of its own genuine music copyright music library is the basis for the platform to provide services to users, create ecology and realize business innovation. It is reported that Kugou Music, the national music platform, has established a massive music library through the model of "external copyright introduction + internal copyright development" to provide fans with genuine music works. At the same time, in terms of copyright introduction, Kugou Music's partners include not only large record companies such as Believe Music, Universal, Sony, Warner, Rolling Stone, and Huayan, but also labels in the subdivided music field such as Being, Smash The House, etc. Covering various genres, everyone who loves music can encounter every sound on the Kugou platform. In recent years, self-made copyrighted songs are another important way for Kugou to enrich the music content ecology of the platform. In this regard, Kugou started from the upstream of the music industry chain and launched a series of support projects such as the "Kugou Musicians·Xingyao Project" to discover a group of outstanding music creators. With support from both sides, it has successfully created many "popular songs" including "Blooming Flowers All the Way", "Don't Be a Lover", "Mom's Words", etc., and promoted the prosperity of the industry's content creation ecology. In the future, on the basis of massive copyrights, Kugou will continue to deploy and make efforts in the development of Internet products and hardware products, music technology, etc., to provide users with more diverse music scenes and better experience.

