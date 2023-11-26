Kun Opera “Butterfly Dream” Entertains Nanjing Institute of Technology Students on Jiangsu Opera Masterpiece College Tour

Jiangsu Opera Masterpiece College Tour | Kun Opera “Butterfly Dream” wows crowd at Nanjing Institute of Technology

On November 23, the 2023 Jiangsu Province Opera Masterpiece College Tour brought the Kun Opera “Butterfly Dream” to Nanjing Institute of Technology, where it received a warm reception from teachers and students alike. The humorous and entertaining performance left a lasting impression on the audience, showcasing the enduring appeal of traditional Chinese opera in a contemporary setting.

Based on the Qing Dynasty legend “Butterfly Dream,” the Kunqu Opera “Butterfly Dream” has been reinterpreted and modernized to provide a fresh perspective on the classic tale. The performance focused on the conflict between emotion and trust, offering a contemporary take on the timeless story of “Zhuang Zhou testing his wife, splitting the coffin, and frightening his dream.”

The cast of the performance featured talented young actors from the Jiangsu Kunming Theater, including Xu Sijia, Zhou Xin, Qian Wei, and Zhu Xianzhe. Before the show began, the actors took the stage in costume to provide the audience with an engaging “aesthetic education and ideological and political lesson,” highlighting the evolution of Kun Opera and its enduring relevance in today’s society.

As a rare light comedy work in contemporary Kun Opera, “Butterfly Dream” represents an innovative approach to traditional theater, blending wanton scientific humor with weird absurdities in a style that captivates and entertains. The performance succeeded in engaging the audience, as students laughed, meditated, and applauded throughout the show, embracing the charm of traditional opera in a modern context.

The heartfelt and emotional performance left a lasting impression on the audience, with many students expressing their newfound appreciation for Kun Opera. One student, Le Can, remarked, “Kun Opera ‘Butterfly Dream’ allows us to feel the vitality of Chinese traditional culture in the new era.” Another student, Wang Jiaojiao, was moved by the characters and storyline, stating, “The beauty of Kun Opera and the breadth and depth of Chinese opera were deeply appreciated.”

The successful blend of traditional aesthetics with modern innovation made “Butterfly Dream” a hit with the young audience. Xiao Tong from the School of Economics and Management praised the play for its humor and modern approach, highlighting its ability to resonate with contemporary audiences while upholding traditional artistic values.

The Jiangsu Opera Masterpiece College Tour’s visit to Nanjing Institute of Technology was a resounding success, providing a captivating and entertaining introduction to the timeless art of Kun Opera for a new generation of theater enthusiasts.

Wang Hui, Xinhua Daily

Video shooting and editing by Wang Yuemou

