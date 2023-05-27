Home » Kung Fu Dream Box Office (basic details about Kung Fu Dream Box Office)_大广网
Hello everyone, I am Little Tadpole, Kung Fu Dream Box Office. Many people don’t know the basic details about Kung Fu Dream Box Office, so let’s take a look now!

1. “Kung Fu Dream” is an action movie produced by Columbia Pictures in 2010, directed by Harold Zwart, starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.

2. The film tells the story of Parker, a bullied child who learns martial arts from the repairman Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and wins the championship by defeating his opponent in a martial arts competition.

3. The movie is a remake of the 1984 Hollywood movie “The Dragon King”, but the environment of the whole story is moved to China.

4. The film premiered on June 11, 2010.

