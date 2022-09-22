[Epoch Times, September 21, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Kunling was only promoted to Sanbao Mom in May this year. After giving birth, she actively came back and attended the mother and baby brand endorsement event today (21st). Talking about parenting classics, Kunling revealed that the three children have their own personalities, and mentioned that the 7-year-old eldest daughter, Hathaway, is more expressive and smart.

“If you think faster than her every time you have a quiz, you will be defeated by her!” Kun Ling also revealed that Xiao Zhouzhou sometimes tells the truth of life, “For example, you need to dress beautifully for piano performances, and I said you should dress like this. She said that I am beautiful and not for others to see.” It made Kunling feel like she had been taught a lesson.

Attending a mother and baby brand event today, Kunling shared that she is breastfeeding, but also admitted that she is a recurring problem, because the nipple will be injured after breastfeeding for a long time, so she She will switch to bottle feeding. As for breast milk or formula, she believes that the baby is fine as long as it is healthy.

As a mother of three children, Kunling still has a lot of parenting troubles. The problem that bothers her recently is the problem of hiccups and flatulence. She laughed and said that sometimes in the middle of the night, Jay Chou couldn’t bear to see her always alone. She also helps to burp when she gets up to breastfeed. She said that because her husband’s hands are relatively large, he often “takes a pat on the spot”.

Talking about the recent frequent earthquakes, Kunling revealed that he and Jay Chou each picked up a child on the spot and hid beside a very safe beam. Immediately after being ridiculed, one was missed. Kunling laughed and said that because the youngest daughter was lying in the crib, fortunately, everything at home was fine.

