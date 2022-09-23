Original title: Kun Ling said that if his body allows, he will have a fourth child and half a month ago, the belly was officially announced

Sohu Entertainment News According to Taiwan media, Kunling attended a press conference recently. The host Huang Zijiao asked Kunling why the children were separated by 2 and 5 years. Kunling replied: “It is not accidental…because the children have grown up, let the children grow up. I miss their babies.” Huang Zijiao asked Kunling on the spot, would he want to have a fourth child? Kunling answered this time: “If your body allows it.” It is reported that Kunling and Jay Chou have a 7-year-old daughter Hathaway, a 5-year-old son Romeo, and the third Jacinda is only 4 months old.

But about half a month ago, Kunling just shared her weight-loss routine after giving birth to her third child at a brand event, and revealed that she did not plan to have a fourth child.

According to Taiwan media reports, Kun Ling, who just gave birth to her daughter “Jacinda” in May this year, although she is already a mother of 3 children, she is still slim and slender. Kunling revealed at the brand event that she lost 5kg in 4 months after giving birth to her daughter. When it comes to losing weight, Kunling said that he mainly relies on exercise, a diet with less oil and less salt, eats a lot of vegetables, and does not eat starch at night. In terms of sports, she will do stick movements, and her son will occasionally run on her to become aggravating training.

Kunling also revealed that she must be accompanied by someone to lose weight, so she took her husband Jay Chou to lose weight together, and praised her husband for being thinner than herself. Sometimes Jay Chou would jokingly complain "don't hurt me" when he couldn't help but want to have a late-night snack. When asked if she wanted to have a fourth child, Kunling replied, "No, it's closed!"

