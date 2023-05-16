Kuwo Music and Studio Ghibli reached a strategic cooperation to enjoy classic anime music across time_TOM Entertainment

Recently, Kuwo Music officially announced a strategic cooperation with Studio Ghibli, a world-renowned animation production company.The popular original soundtracks of classic animation movies such as “Laputa in the Sky”, “My Neighbor Totoro”, and “Spirited Away” will all be launched on the Kuwo music platform, bringing warmth and healing to Chinese music and animation lovers.

As a world-renowned top animation production company, Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by animation masters Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. The soundtrack of the animation film they collaborated with has also influenced the growth of generations with its hall-level standard and strong emotional appeal.

As a well-known platform in the online music industry, Kuwo Music has been deeply involved in the field of digital music for many years. With high-quality product experience and massive music resources, the accumulated registered users have reached 1 billion. In the future, Kuwo Music will continue to actively face the changes in China‘s online music industry, and continue to cooperate with industry partners at home and abroad to meet users’ diverse music content needs to the greatest extent, actively explore more possibilities for content ecology, and help China‘s music industry release its long-term future. It also brings more room for imagination to the development of the global music industry.



