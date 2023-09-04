KVELERTAK, the band from Norway dedicated to punk, black metal and classic rock is back! Their new album, Endling, will be out on September 8th via Rise Records / Petroleum Records / BMG. Today the band released the lyric video for the title track “Endling”.

“Starting with a guitar hook that could have been recorded at a First Avenue show during a US tour and culminating in a Queen-like crescendo of harmonic guitar leads, ‘Endling’ serves as a requiem for shattered nature and shattered human destinies from ours own time,” says the band, giving a real bird’s-eye view of the song! “Trusting the silver-tongued modernity ends only in a trunk of anger and unexpended riches lying in a rut behind you on your safe journey across the River Gjöll.”

Thematically, the album ties into 2020’s critically acclaimed album Splid. Splid continue to praised by Stereogum, MetalSucks, Kerrang!, Revolver, Invisible Oranges, Blabbermouth, Guitar World and many more – continuing to delve into local lore and legends, although guitarist Vidar Landa put it best in a nutshell . “On Endling we tell the stories of the dying and dying men and women of Norway. Myths, culture and rituals, old and new, are brought to life – the folklore that does not fit into the concept of a television series. Vikings and trolls are for TV. This is the reality.” “As the sun went down, as the oxen were untied and following in the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the Marauders of Rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!” the band shouts.

and.

ENDLING TRACKLISTING:

“Krøterveg Tea Hell”

“Father Cult”

“Liquid Voke”

“Counterclockwise”

“The Nightingale’s Quatrain”

„Endling“

„Skoggangr“

„Paranoia 297“

“Black September”

“Morild”

Band-Links:

The post KVELERTAK – Just before the album release there is a lyric video for the title track appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

