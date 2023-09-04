Home » KVELERTAK – Just before the album release there is a lyric video for the title track
Entertainment

KVELERTAK – Just before the album release there is a lyric video for the title track

by admin
KVELERTAK – Just before the album release there is a lyric video for the title track

KVELERTAK, the band from Norway dedicated to punk, black metal and classic rock is back! Their new album, Endling, will be out on September 8th via Rise Records / Petroleum Records / BMG. Today the band released the lyric video for the title track “Endling”.

“Starting with a guitar hook that could have been recorded at a First Avenue show during a US tour and culminating in a Queen-like crescendo of harmonic guitar leads, ‘Endling’ serves as a requiem for shattered nature and shattered human destinies from ours own time,” says the band, giving a real bird’s-eye view of the song! “Trusting the silver-tongued modernity ends only in a trunk of anger and unexpended riches lying in a rut behind you on your safe journey across the River Gjöll.”

Thematically, the album ties into 2020’s critically acclaimed album Splid. Splid continue to praised by Stereogum, MetalSucks, Kerrang!, Revolver, Invisible Oranges, Blabbermouth, Guitar World and many more – continuing to delve into local lore and legends, although guitarist Vidar Landa put it best in a nutshell . “On Endling we tell the stories of the dying and dying men and women of Norway. Myths, culture and rituals, old and new, are brought to life – the folklore that does not fit into the concept of a television series. Vikings and trolls are for TV. This is the reality.” “As the sun went down, as the oxen were untied and following in the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the Marauders of Rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!” the band shouts.

See also  Mizukawa Mami's reputation damaged by gossip media will take action | Toda Erika | Epoch Times

and.

ENDLING TRACKLISTING:

“Krøterveg Tea Hell”
“Father Cult”
“Liquid Voke”
“Counterclockwise”
“The Nightingale’s Quatrain”
„Endling“
„Skoggangr“
„Paranoia 297“
“Black September”
“Morild”

Band-Links:

The post KVELERTAK – Just before the album release there is a lyric video for the title track appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

The Federation of Cuban Women Condemns the Aggression...

“La bête” and “The Killer”: the Venice Film...

Dolce & Gabbana Unveils 2023/24 Autumn-Winter Image Blockbusters...

Phantom Bay – Underground

Unlocking Your Destiny: Walter Mercado’s Zodiac Predictions for...

Armani in Venice: «A message of joy from...

Filmmaker’s Journey: ‘Stories of Yong’an Town’ Receives Praise...

Dark Forest – Beyond – EP Review

Elena Villatoro Shines as the Beloved Host of...

A festival of diversity – opening of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy