Kylie Jenner shares nostalgic family photo from early ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ days

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan relived the past in a photo that highlights two major absences and transports us to the first days of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Christmas Eve is a time that has always been characterized by evoking nostalgia in many people, and celebrities are no exception. Even for the young tycoon Kylie Jenner, everything in the past was better, despite the fact that she currently owns an empire. From the trunk of memories, the star shared an endearing black and white family photograph that has touched sensitive fibers when remembering a time that was probably happier.

In a sincere moment of complicity with her followers, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has revealed what her favorite family Christmas card is. And for those who would think she was referring to one of her later years, it turns out it was one that dates back to her childhood and the early days of the hit E! reality show. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” In it, the members of the emblematic Kardashian-Jenner clan are seen in what would be the complete family, which has generated great excitement among her followers.

In the black and white postcard, a younger Kylie can be seen sending a kiss to the camera, accompanied by the rest of her sisters Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Kendall, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, making the same gesture. The most notable detail of the print is, undoubtedly, the inclusion of Bruce Jenner, who years later would begin his transition to Caitlyn Jenner.

Additionally, alongside Bruce, the Kardashians’ younger brother, Rob, many years younger, stood out. Both men raised their arms charismatically while smiling. The presence of her father and her older brother undoubtedly added a layer of nostalgia to the image and could explain why Kylie considers it her favorite.

The unity of the group was reinforced by the choice of costumes, all coordinated in black suits, which contrast with the black and white of the image, and reveal the connection and synergy that characterized the family then. A second slide showed the card’s sweet message: “Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that leave us breathless,” he said in cursive letters. “May you be blessed with many moments that take your breath away.”

The tender postcard closed its message with a Christmas greeting and the signature of each of them, including Bruce Jenner’s eldest daughter. “Merry Christmas, with love, the Jenners and the Kardashians. Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie.”

Kylie also shared throwback photos with her sister Kendall, 28, reminiscing about 2002 and tagging her to make sure she can see it. Her nostalgia for her past times was such that she also reposted a clip of Caitlyn, her father, asking her daughters how old they were. “I’m seven years old,” Kendall said before Kylie’s charisma appeared in the video: “I’m five!”

The founder of Khy, who is currently the mother of two children with rapper Travis Scott, did not hesitate to draw a parallel with her current life, realizing that she was “Stormi’s age” in said clip, which she wrote in the caption of photo.

With this great festive spirit, Jenner has been sharing family moments that take her back to her childhood, highlighting, on her own Christmas tree, the decorations that “remind me of my childhood. My mom had them on our tree while she was growing up.”