Home » Kylie Jenner shares nostalgic family photo from early ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ days
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares nostalgic family photo from early ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ days

by admin
Kylie Jenner shares nostalgic family photo from early ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ days

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan relived the past in a photo that highlights two major absences and transports us to the first days of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Christmas Eve is a time that has always been characterized by evoking nostalgia in many people, and celebrities are no exception. Even for the young tycoon Kylie Jenner, everything in the past was better, despite the fact that she currently owns an empire. From the trunk of memories, the star shared an endearing black and white family photograph that has touched sensitive fibers when remembering a time that was probably happier.

In a sincere moment of complicity with her followers, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has revealed what her favorite family Christmas card is. And for those who would think she was referring to one of her later years, it turns out it was one that dates back to her childhood and the early days of the hit E! reality show. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” In it, the members of the emblematic Kardashian-Jenner clan are seen in what would be the complete family, which has generated great excitement among her followers.

In the black and white postcard, a younger Kylie can be seen sending a kiss to the camera, accompanied by the rest of her sisters Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Kendall, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, making the same gesture. The most notable detail of the print is, undoubtedly, the inclusion of Bruce Jenner, who years later would begin his transition to Caitlyn Jenner.

Additionally, alongside Bruce, the Kardashians’ younger brother, Rob, many years younger, stood out. Both men raised their arms charismatically while smiling. The presence of her father and her older brother undoubtedly added a layer of nostalgia to the image and could explain why Kylie considers it her favorite.

See also  12 constellation work horoscope rankings in the first half of 2022 (Figure) 2022 | Career | 易学数 |

The unity of the group was reinforced by the choice of costumes, all coordinated in black suits, which contrast with the black and white of the image, and reveal the connection and synergy that characterized the family then. A second slide showed the card’s sweet message: “Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that leave us breathless,” he said in cursive letters. “May you be blessed with many moments that take your breath away.”

The tender postcard closed its message with a Christmas greeting and the signature of each of them, including Bruce Jenner’s eldest daughter. “Merry Christmas, with love, the Jenners and the Kardashians. Bruce, Kris, Kourtney, Casey, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie.”

Kylie also shared throwback photos with her sister Kendall, 28, reminiscing about 2002 and tagging her to make sure she can see it. Her nostalgia for her past times was such that she also reposted a clip of Caitlyn, her father, asking her daughters how old they were. “I’m seven years old,” Kendall said before Kylie’s charisma appeared in the video: “I’m five!”

The founder of Khy, who is currently the mother of two children with rapper Travis Scott, did not hesitate to draw a parallel with her current life, realizing that she was “Stormi’s age” in said clip, which she wrote in the caption of photo.

With this great festive spirit, Jenner has been sharing family moments that take her back to her childhood, highlighting, on her own Christmas tree, the decorations that “remind me of my childhood. My mom had them on our tree while she was growing up.”

You may also like

Troubleshooting a 504 Gateway Time-out Error

Activities to introduce colors to babies according to...

Charlie Sheen Attacked at Home: Arrest Made

Baidu Cloud Disk Synology NAS Version Now Available:...

The new star in the Sisley Paris hair...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Sharing Intimate Moments...

BTS Member Jimin Releases Emotional Solo Song ‘Closer...

Rizz & Beige Flag | The words of...

RBD Says Farewell at Azteca Stadium: Alfonso Herrera’s...

Baricco after his illness: “I live the life...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy