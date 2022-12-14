The 24-year-old American supermodel Kylie Jenner has an appearance combination that can be called “angel face and devil figure”. As the youngest member of the Kardashian family of reality TV celebrities, her personal Instagram has 370 million fans, and she is very appealing and influential. Identity positioning also makes Kylie Jenner’s ability to absorb money attract global attention.

At the same time, Kylie Jenner is also worthy of the title of “Queen of Topics”, and her every move can trigger heated discussions among fans. In July, she even caused strong resistance because she had to travel by private jet for a three-minute drive, and she was suspected of showing off her wealth too much. Being criticized as a “criminal polluting the environment”, Kylie also kept a low profile for a while.

And just yesterday, Kylie posted a series of photos on her personal IG with her friends in hot springs wearing super hot bikinis in the cold winter, and received 3.5 million likes in just 5 hours, causing heated discussions again!

She is in a good figure next to the hot spring bath, wearing a three-point patent leather bikini showing off her S-shaped super perfect body curve, which made netizens praise her for being super hot! The bikini brand comes from GOOD AMERICAN founded by her sister Khloe Kardashian, who even spoke out for the fans: “You’re going to melt the snow” (You’re going to melt the snow).

Kylie also went into the hot spring bath and took a photo with her best friend Yris Palmer. From the photos, it can be seen that Aspen, Colorado, USA has entered the sub-zero winter, surrounded by snow. Sure enough, there is no winter for hot girls!