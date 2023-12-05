Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Brand Khy Announces New ‘Drop 003’ Collection

Kylie Jenner’s Personal Clothing Brand Khy Announces the Launch of “Drop 003” Series

Kylie Jenner’s personal clothing brand Khy has been making waves in the fashion industry. The brand’s first wave of product series, designed in collaboration with Namilia, and “Drop 002”, created with Entire Studios, sold out immediately after their release, garnering a lot of attention.

Now, the brand has officially announced the launch of its next wave of product series, “Drop 003”. For this release, Kylie Jenner once again appeared in person to interpret the advertising image and showcase the new products. The main color themes for this collection are black, white, and red, with a variety of clothing items such as tight vests, T-shirts, sports pants, shorts, zip-up jackets, hoodies, and more. The clothing is available in different cuts and styles, and is designed with wool lining to withstand cold climates.

The “Drop 003” series is set to be launched on the brand’s official website on December 7, with prices ranging from US$28 to US$70. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release and are encouraged to pay close attention to the brand’s official website for further updates.

