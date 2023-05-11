Kylie Jenner’s dress almost slipped off her boobs! Kylie’s “drug look” shocked the fans

Was Kylie Jenner aware that she was showing almost everything here? Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister has just been snapped up for new pictures, but her dress almost fell off her chest. Your “drug look” photos enrage the fans.

Kylie Jenner likes to hold her breasts when posing in a flurry of flashbulbs. It would have been better if she had done the same for new recordings. Here her dress almost slips off her breasts. Why are fans so upset about their new photos?

Kylie Jenner’s dress almost slipped off her boobs! Her “drug look” shocked the fans

It is well known that Kylie Jenner likes to present herself as a sexy vamp. She probably wanted her Instagram image too with new recordings satisfy. She slipped into what was probably the smallest black dress she could find and posed for the camera in the dress that just barely reached over her bottom. Although she may have requested the pictures herself, she makes an annoyed face when posing for revealing play. Eyelids half drooping, she gazes into the lens, seeming to push the corners of her mouth up in a smile with her fingers. More than the forced almost grin, however, Kylie’s carrier should catch the fans’ eye. It slips off her shoulder in the recordings, which means that she shows almost too much. It’s just good that her bra cups seem to be tight enough to keep her breasts in check.

“Enough with the drug look!” Shitstorm for Kylie Jenner

However, the pictures, which Kylie Jenner apparently liked enough to post online, fail many users. “The same dress, the same eyes, the same poses,” a follower clearly shows how bored he is with the 25-year-old’s content. Others see it very similarly: “We get it, you’re hot, but what else?” “Why do you always look like you’re possessed?” Another wants to know from her. On the other hand, some see Kylie’s gaze as more of a “stoned look”. “Please, enough with the drug look!” Another follower is obviously of the same opinion.

rad/fka/news.de