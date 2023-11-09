Kylie Jenner’s Khy Announces Launch of Winter Product Series “Drop 002” in Collaboration with Entire Studios

Kylie Jenner’s “Khy” Announces Collaboration with Entire Studios for Winter Product Series “Drop 002”

Kylie Jenner’s personal clothing brand, “Khy,” has announced the launch of the second wave of its winter product series, “Drop 002,” in collaboration with emerging fashion brand Entire Studios. Following the successful sale of the first wave of product series designed in collaboration with Namilia, this new partnership is set to bring a fresh and practical aesthetic to the brand.

The second wave of winter product series was previewed by Kylie Jenner on Khy’s official Instagram account, showcasing a range of down jackets, turtleneck zipped jackets, and minimalist, slim-fitting clothing in three colors: blue, white, and black. The collection is designed to focus on practicality and down, with a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Entire Studios, founded in 2020 by Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards, are known for their work as style designers behind the YEEZY series. The brand prides itself on creating luxurious and simple style pieces that cater to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or body type, while combining quality, affordability, function, and design.

The new winter product series “Drop 002” is set to launch on the brand’s official website on November 15th. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are encouraged to keep an eye out for the highly anticipated collection.

This collaboration between Khy and Entire Studios is expected to continue to push the boundaries in the fashion industry, offering consumers a fresh and innovative approach to winter fashion.

