Kyrie Irving, who has been busy this summer, has decided to stay with Brooklyn Nets. On the other side, his personal signature shoes seem to be about to usher in the new ninth generation of Nike Kyrie 9.

According to the sneaker intelligence account @kicksdong’s latest exposure of the suspected Kyrie 9 shoes, it can be seen that the design of the whole shoe is close to the mid-low profile of the early generation, and is replaced with a translucent woven upper, a large Swoosh Logo, a tongue and Personal logo on the outsole, React foam midsole and Zoom Air cushion on the forefoot.

The details also include a handwritten signature on the midsole and the name of Elizabeth Ann Irving on the inside. Elizabeth Ann Irving is Kyrie Irving’s mother, who died of sepsis when she was young. The VIII XIII Roman numeral embroidery on the heel symbolizes Elizabeth’s birth on August 13. day.

Of course, there is no official news to confirm that this shoe is Kyrie 9, but if it comes true, it also means that the rumor that he and Nike will end their cooperation in May is not true. I believe that with the arrival of the new season, there will be more soon. The information is open to the public, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.