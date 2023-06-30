Home » Kyuhyun Returns to the Stage in Musical “Ben-Hur”: A Long-Awaited Comeback for Super Junior Member
Kyuhyun Returns to the Stage in Musical “Ben-Hur”: A Long-Awaited Comeback for Super Junior Member

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is set to make his long-awaited return to the stage through the musical “Ben-Hur.” According to Korean media sources, the popular idol will portray the lead role of Judah Ben-Hur in the upcoming production.

This marks Kyuhyun’s return to the stage after a two-year hiatus since his last appearance in “Frankenstein.” Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness Kyuhyun’s undeniable charm and talent once again.

“Ben-Hur” is an adaptation of the renowned novel published by Lew Wallace in 1880. The story revolves around the noble journey of a man, exploring themes of suffering, adversity, love, and dedication. Although the musical has had previous successful runs, this will be its grand return since its rerun in 2019.

The upcoming season of “Ben-Hur” promises to be a brand new experience for audiences, as it will be produced by EMK. This has heightened the expectations of musical enthusiasts, who were captivated by the play’s compact narrative, visually striking stage sets, and dramatic music.

Kyuhyun’s participation in this highly anticipated production has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans. They can’t wait to see him grace the stage once again and showcase his incredible talent.

With Kyuhyun’s return to the musical scene, “Ben-Hur” is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

