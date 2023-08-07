Kyuhyun Signs Exclusive Contract with Antenna: A New Beginning for Super Junior Member

Antenna Confirms Kyuhyun’s Exclusive Contract, Will Continue to Support Super Junior Member

August 7, 2023

Seoul, South Korea – Exciting news for Super Junior fans as it has been confirmed that member Kyuhyun has signed an exclusive contract with entertainment agency Antenna. The announcement was made on August 7th through Antenna’s official Instagram account.

Last month, there were reports that Super Junior members Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun would be leaving SM Entertainment but would continue to carry out group activities. Korean media speculated that Kyuhyun would join Antenna, and this news finally puts an end to the rumors.

Antenna expressed their support for Kyuhyun’s various endeavors and emphasized their dedication to assisting him in expanding his career. They opened Kyuhyun’s official Instagram account and posted, “Recently, Kyuhyun, the lead singer and lyricist of Super Junior, and Kyuhyun, who is active in various variety shows, signed an exclusive contract with us. We will actively support Kyuhyun’s wide-ranging activities from various aspects, and we hope everyone will support Kyuhyun as he stands at a new starting point.”

To celebrate Kyuhyun’s signing, Antenna shared a “Welcome Video” on Instagram, showcasing the artist’s bright and cheerful personality. Moreover, another video was posted, featuring Kyuhyun holding an “employee card” and clearly buzzing with excitement. Fans are thrilled to see Kyuhyun embarking on this new chapter and are hopeful for his and Super Junior’s continued success.

As the news spread, Super Junior fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and expressed their excitement for Kyuhyun’s future endeavors. Many are eagerly anticipating what this collaboration with Antenna will bring for the talented artist.

