L-Gante’s mother revealed the gesture that Wanda Nara had after the singer’s arrest

Claudia Valenzuela, L-Gante’s mother, revealed a special gesture that Wanda Nara had towards her after her son was detained. During an extensive interview in Mañanísima, Claudia shared the kind attitude of Mauro Icardi’s wife when she found out about the situation of her son.

“Wanda sent me a little message in the first half. She told me ‘strength, Clau’, and other little things like that, giving me encouragement at all times. It was cool,” said Valenzuela, thanking the businesswoman and model for her consideration.

In relation to Zaira Nara’s sister, who is also going through a difficult time with her health, Claudia confessed that she decided not to talk about it with L-Gante: “The last time I was with him, last Tuesday, I didn’t want to tell him anything. I didn’t mention the subject to him. I didn’t write to her either because I don’t know if he’s going to be on the networks or not. Respect, above all.”

The singer’s mother also reflected on the authenticity of friendship and how affectionate gestures are shown: “Maybe Elián already found out about Wanda. Later, since it’s a topic that came up everywhere, he’s going to find out. It’s like she said, when you really have a friendship, it’s not to go around saying ‘yes, I sent her a greeting’”.

