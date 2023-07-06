L-ghante wants to study Law at the university when he gets out of jail

L-Gante has been detained for a month after being denounced for illegal deprivation of liberty aggravated by the use of a weapon, simple threats and illegal possession of a firearm.

Now, his lawyer, Juan Pablo Merlo, spoke in A la tarde about his client’s judicial situation and revealed that the singer expressed his desire to study law at the university once he was released.

Merlo mentioned that he has noticed many changes in his client during this period in the Quilmes DDI. “I see him thinking otherwise. He told me that he is considering studying. He is calmer. I think that this time in solitude has helped him to reflect on many things, “said the lawyer.

“He is very motivated and I am available. Anything that is beneficial to him and helps him move forward is positive,” added the lawyer, regarding L-gante’s wish.

Karina Mazzocco asked Merlo about the state of mind of the young artist after a month had passed since his arrest, and the lawyer told her: “We are working 24 hours a day, the entire team. The mother is aware of everything we do and she is the one who leads everything. We are working shoulder to shoulder with her and with Elian. He is anxiously awaiting the results like any detainee.”

The host of the cycle also wanted to know how L-ghante calms down and the lawyer said that he explains to his client that everything depends on the procedural times and that they depend on the camera. “He marks the wall with little lines, he makes the little squares for the trick and today he told me: ‘I marked the last little square.’ I explain the situation and what we are doing. He knows that we are doing everything we can,” he added.

Regarding the legal situation of L-gante, Juan Pablo detailed: “We are waiting for the resolution of Chamber 1 of Mercedes, of the Chamber. I think that soon they will pronounce themselves and Elián will recover his freedom. We know that the Moreno Guarantees judge, Dr. Gabriel Castro, has already granted extraordinary release in our favor and we are waiting for the resolution of the Chamber.

Finally, about how long it takes for Elián Valenzuela to be released, Merlo said: “They have their time, but we, who continually litigate in Mercedes, know that Chamber 1 is very agile and analyzes all the details. There are three judges who review the ruling and all the evidence in the file to then make a decision.

