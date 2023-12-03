‘La Barbie’ Asked Sergio Mayer to Produce a Movie About His Life: An Inside Look into the Business Dealings and Friendship with the Drug Trafficker

During his time in Mexico, Édgar Valdez Villarreal, also known as ‘La Barbie,’ established relationships with various entertainment personalities, including actor and politician Sergio Mayer. According to a book by Anabel Hernández, ‘La Barbie’ approached Mayer with intentions to help launder money, repeatedly asking him to invest in various projects such as clubs and nightclubs. While it has been alleged that Mayer may have been encouraged to get involved in legal businesses, it is said that he did accept an offer to produce a film for ‘La Barbie.’

The film, titled ‘Qué eggs Sofía,’ was intended to tell the story and exploits of Valdez Villarreal within organized crime. Valdez Villarreal is said to have provided money for the production of the film, but the project was never completed as he was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2010.

Both Sergio Mayer and Charly López were reportedly close to ‘La Barbie,’ with witnesses recalling instances of asking for money from Valdez Villarreal to take care of their businesses. Mayer has continuously denied any links to Valdez Villarreal, but claims made by Anabel Hernández suggest that she has proof of these relationships.

Hernández asserts that she has been investigating the matter for more than 17 years and is ready to proceed legally, challenging Mayer to take legal action against someone close to him who allegedly confessed to knowledge of the ‘Barbie’ movie and a financial transaction of 200 thousand dollars. The allegations have raised questions about Mayer’s involvement with ‘La Barbie’ and the potential legal implications of the claims made against him.