“La Chilindrina” at 72 years old, looking for love

Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, also known as La Chilindrina, has recently announced that she is seeking a boyfriend. At 72 years old and having been widowed for four years, the actress expressed her interest in finding a partner to spend time with, watch television, and hold hands. Although she clarified that she does not intend to get married again, she is open to forming a meaningful companionship.

María Antonieta specifically mentioned Cuban actor Otto Sirgo as a potential candidate, expressing her admiration for him and even sending out a direct message to him. However, Sirgo has publicly rejected her advances, stating that he is not currently interested in a relationship and is not actively seeking one in the future. Furthermore, he mentioned that if something were to happen between them, he would want it to be with María Antonieta de las Nieves and not with her comedic persona, La Chilindrina.

Despite Sirgo’s rejection, Maria Antonieta expressed her gratitude for his friendship and shared that she was happy to have expressed her feelings towards him. The actress is hopeful that they will have the opportunity to meet, laugh, and engage in conversation in the future. While Sirgo remains uninterested in a romantic relationship with her, Maria Antonieta de las Nieves continues to humorously express her desire to find a loving companion.

