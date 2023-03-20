The current mayor, Javier Dieminger, achieved a large victory in La Falda this Sunday by defeating the candidate for La Falda en Acción, Miguel Maldonado.

The mayor was re-elected with 71%, obtaining 4,900 votes. while his contender got 1,995 votes, 28.9%. The data for election day was the low participation of citizens and the percentage of voters was close to 51%.

The other piece of information was the disembarkation of provincial and national political figures who arrived to be part of the celebration in the Montecarlo space, located on Route 38.

The first to arrive, as soon as the scrutiny closed, were Luis Juez and Rodrigo De Loredo, amid growing expectations about the place of surnames in the formula for governor of Together for Change in Córdoba.

And the wait continues because they decided not to release a pledge this Sunday and postponed the announcement until this Monday.

Then, the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, launched as a pre-candidate for the Presidency arrived a few days ago and later, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a PRO candidate within the Juntos scheme.

warmth and joy

The temperature must have touched 50 degrees inside the room where the officialism bunker was set up to wait for the results. The cry was heard from outside the building when the result was seen to be irreversible.

The re-elected mayor, along with the first vice mayor, Luciana Pacha, hugged each other and were moved by the triumph obtained by the space that has governed the city for four years.

“This victory will serve to encourage Juntos por el Cambio to continue growing, to continue all united and it will help us to continue working to win the Province and later the country,” Dieminger told the press.

Then, before the militants of his space who were waiting for him on the bunker steps, he assured that the victory is a “release that comes after a great effort.”

Dieminger stated that the triumph of Together for Change in the province and in the country begins in La Falda and assured that in his city Kirchnerism was won.

non-stop work

At the time of the festivities, Judge assured that the example of La Falda says that you have to work “for the people and not for the particular interests of the leaders.”

The national senator stated that what happened in the downtown city of Punilla shows that there are no differences between Cordovan Peronism and Kirchnerism. And he criticized the decision of Governor Juan Schiaretti not to bring his own candidates in the election.

“This is a very important victory, which Javier and Luciana deserve a lot, and it is the beginning of a series of victories that show that the people’s intention for change is overwhelming,” De Loredo remarked.

Regarding the date of the election for governor, he launched a strong criticism of the provincial government. “Set the date, guys. The people of Cordoba deserve to have a date”.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires head of government maintained that the election of La Falda is the beginning of a series that will continue in the province and the country.

“This consolidates the change that Córdoba and the country need,” Rodríguez Larreta said, adding: “It is the result of very good management that generated transformations that people value.”

From Buenos Aires, for her part, Patricia Bullrich also sent her greetings. “We have a great team in Córdoba to strengthen the province like never before,” said the president of the PRO.

The landing of leaders of radicalism and the PRO in La Falda was impressive. In addition to the candidates, there were also Mario Negri, Ramón Mestre, Soher El Sukaria, Pedro Dellarossa and Javier Pretto, among others. There were also departmental and capital leaders seeking to position themselves for 2023.

Many looked for his photo with Rodríguez Larreta, Morales, Juez or De Loredo to seal their possible candidacies in their towns.

At the end of the mini act in the bunker, a long caravan left for the local UCR headquarters. Judge, De Loredo, Morales and Rodríguez Larreta got on the winner’s truck to travel a couple of kilometers.

The speeches closed a day of very hot temperatures and cold numbers when counting the number of voters.

Judge and De Loredo, an announcement that could be this Monday

One day after it became known that the poll that was to define who would be the candidate for governor of Córdoba gave a tie, the national senator Luis Juez and the national deputy Rodrigo de Loredo appeared together. It was this Sunday, in La Falda, to celebrate -and capitalize- the triumph of Mayor Javier Dieminger.

Since early this Sunday, the version had spread that in La Falda, at night, the formula of Together for Change for Córdoba would finally be announced, with Judge at the helm.

But, despite the pressure from some leaders of the Civic Front, the party led by Judge, the news was not confirmed in the radical Dieminger’s bunker and everything happened for the next few hours.

“When does the formula come out”, was the question from The voice. “At some point, at some point,” Judge responded at an impromptu press conference with De Loredo.

Survey

On Saturday afternoon, the Juez and De Loredo press teams announced that the survey had given a “tie.”

“It is not possible to rule or be conclusive on the definition of the candidate for governor of the province of Córdoba by the coalition of Together for Change. Since the numbers are very narrow in electoral scenarios, images and voting potential among the pre-candidates, which do not exceed the margin of error of 2.6% for a confidence level of 95%, they are in a situation of technical tie”, was part of the statement.

With these numbers, the version began to take hold that the Judge who will head the formula for governor will finally be the judge. Something that could be announced this Monday.

What is still in doubt is what role De Loredo will assume, involved in a controversy over his alleged intention to be a candidate for lieutenant governor and also for mayor of the city of Córdoba.

