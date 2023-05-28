la house carioca de Jaca Beats

The terrible child of the Brazilian house and bass music scene, the young DJ and producer Jaca Beats confirms his status as a hit machine in an autobiographical summer PAM Club.

Based in Volta Redonda in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Jaca Beats stands out on the Brazilian underground club scene by the freshness of its productions and the energy released during its DJ sets. He is part of this generation of young producers able to ignite the SoundCloud platform with edits and singles regularly offered to his already solid fanbase. In addition to house, techno, trap and afrobeat currents, Jaca Beats draws inspiration from his daily life in carioca to inject an urban atmosphere into his prods, which land softly on the turntables of the greatest, such as Tropkillaz or Major Lazer. Like his latest single “Ela Brotou Em BH Com O Pirulito Na Boca” (which introduces this tasty mix) and his participation in the recent 1Place4Beats : Brazil EPthe daring Jaca Beats shows through this mix that the future of baile funk belongs to him!

Tracklist :

Jaca Beats – She sprouted in BH with a lollipop in her mouth

Jaca Beats – ID

Jaca Beats – ID

Jaca Beats – ID

Jaca Beats – Desce Rebolando

Jaca Beats – Inside the Car

Jaca Beats – Senta no Meu

Jaca Beats – Fuder Fudendo

Jaca Beats – Ela e Bandida

Jaca Beats – Lombradao

Jaca Beats – Fuzue

Jaca Beats – Rhythm by Piquez

Jaca Beats – Black Belt

Jaca Beats – Unreal Baile

Jaca Beats – Desce Talarica

Jaca Beats – Bullet in the Blazer

Jaca Beats – Call her

Jaca Beats – Calica

Jaca Beats – The face of the blow

Jaca Beats – You’re wrong

Follow Jaca Beats on Instagram.