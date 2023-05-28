la house carioca de Jaca Beats

The terrible child of the Brazilian house and bass music scene, the young DJ and producer Jaca Beats confirms his status as a hit machine in an autobiographical summer PAM Club.
Based in Volta Redonda in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Jaca Beats stands out on the Brazilian underground club scene by the freshness of its productions and the energy released during its DJ sets. He is part of this generation of young producers able to ignite the SoundCloud platform with edits and singles regularly offered to his already solid fanbase. In addition to house, techno, trap and afrobeat currents, Jaca Beats draws inspiration from his daily life in carioca to inject an urban atmosphere into his prods, which land softly on the turntables of the greatest, such as Tropkillaz or Major Lazer. Like his latest single “Ela Brotou Em BH Com O Pirulito Na Boca” (which introduces this tasty mix) and his participation in the recent 1Place4Beats : Brazil EPthe daring Jaca Beats shows through this mix that the future of baile funk belongs to him!
Tracklist :
Jaca Beats – She sprouted in BH with a lollipop in her mouth
Jaca Beats – ID
Jaca Beats – ID
Jaca Beats – ID
Jaca Beats – Desce Rebolando
Jaca Beats – Inside the Car
Jaca Beats – Senta no Meu
Jaca Beats – Fuder Fudendo
Jaca Beats – Ela e Bandida
Jaca Beats – Lombradao
Jaca Beats – Fuzue
Jaca Beats – Rhythm by Piquez
Jaca Beats – Black Belt
Jaca Beats – Unreal Baile
Jaca Beats – Desce Talarica
Jaca Beats – Bullet in the Blazer
Jaca Beats – Call her
Jaca Beats – Calica
Jaca Beats – The face of the blow
Jaca Beats – You’re wrong
