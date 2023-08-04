La Libertad Avanza asked Bullrich to throw out Andahazi and he replied: “I gave my opinion based on a report by Viviana Canosa”

Freedom Advances He asked Patricia Bullich that throws to Frederick Andahazi from the list for STEP. The Parlasur candidate was involved in an unusual scandal that, according to him, he was not aware of until the PROFILE call. On the night of Thursday the 3rd, he was invited to the program Viviana Canosawhere a report was issued with an alleged Nazi candidate from Javier Miley in Black river. The driver asked the writer for an opinion and he dispatched himself against the libertarian leader. However, the information was false.

In his editorial, “Moral Blackout,” Canosa showed photos of a young man named Jose Cesar Ruiz Andrioli surrounded by swastikas and another photograph of him with mercy. And he presented him as a candidate for senatorial by Freedom Advances in Rio Negro. “What we are seeing is true, it is real, you cannot cover the sun with one hand,” said the host and asked the opinion of Andahazi.

“I am extremely shocked and surprised. I did not know this. Not at all. My phone is blowing up. I belong to the Jewish community and I am in contact with many people from the community who simply cannot believe it. Do you know why? Because mercy he approached the jewish community saying he was a friend… this is also suspicious, isn’t it? It’s more. He contacted me many times as a Jew, he told me that he was in contact with rabbis. I never quite understood that. Do you know what that is? It’s what all Nazis do: look for a Jewish friend to cover up their Nazism. This is shocking and very serious,” he replied. Andahazi.

But the information was false. Ruiz Andrioli yes he has a picture with mercy, but he is not a candidate on any list. Even more, in Black river this year no senators are elected. And, in addition, a video circulated on Twitter from which the young man was captured with the swastikas and, in reality, what he was doing was making a symbolic explanation with other crosses. In dialogue with this medium, Andahazi disregarded: “I only gave my opinion because of a report that passed Viviana Canosa“.

Federico Andahazi’s response to La Libertad Avanza

From Freedom Advances requested the expulsion of Andahazi from the list to Parlasur. “Are you aware of Article 140 of the Electoral Code, which establishes prison sentences for anyone who “misleads to vote in a certain way or abstains from doing so”? Are you aware that what you did today was a crime? Are you aware that the trivialization of the Holocaust Is it also a crime in Argentina?”, they questioned from the libertarian party.

Andahazi downplayed it. Asked about the expulsion request, he responded, laughed and assured: “Requesting is free. I don’t have much more to say. I am dedicated to a book and to the campaign.”

Regarding the episode itself, he repeated that he found out about the existence of Ruiz Andrioli at that moment: “I went to the program of Canosa, where I am a frequent guest. She did her editorial and suddenly showed the photo with this character and asked me on the air. It seemed very serious to me to see a character linked to mercy with swastikas. I found it so bizarre, so ridiculous and worrying that I thought what I thought. But I even said on the air that it was the first time I heard that name. I don’t know who it is,” she said.

AndahaziIn addition, he said that he does not plan to communicate with the production of Canosa to understand what happened nor with Javier Miley: “I have a cordial relationship with him, but I have nothing to tell him and he has nothing to say to me because I answered about the report that I saw on the air,” he concluded.

The origin of the fake of Viviana Canosa

If something characterizes the program Viviana Canosa It is the frequency with which information is released on the air without proper checking. For years the driver has grown her public image by force of controversy. This time she went against Javier Miley. Until a few weeks ago, the libertarian was his star candidate. However, since it was rumored that some of the lists of La Libertad Avanza were negotiated with the massismo, the host lashed out against her and practically every day she deals with him on her program.

As happens every time false information circulates, it is difficult to determine its origin or what is the intention for which it is released. In the case of Ruiz Andrioli, his supposed Nazism and his supposed candidacy for senator had already been going around the internet for a long time. In May, two news portals had published the most extravagant articles with his story, Agencia Nova and Data 24. And now, he has reached a national and influential media such as The Nation +.

