La Materialista Reveals Her Brother’s Battle with Cancer in the Midst of “La Casa de los Famosos 3” Journey

Urban singer and reality show contestant, La Materialista, received devastating news about her brother’s health. Jhose Emmanuel Ynfante Honoret, a businessman and creator of the Rompiendo Récords Music record label, has been diagnosed with cancer. La Materialista shared the heartbreaking news during her appearance on the TV show “Noche de Luz.” She expressed her shock and emotional struggle upon learning about her brother’s condition, admitting she felt like her world was falling apart.

La Materialista immediately traveled to Spain, where her brother is receiving treatment, to be by his side. She stayed there for 15 days and has continued to support him ever since. The singer emphasized the power of prayer and her unwavering belief in God’s ability to work miracles. “We are fighting and he really wants to live. There is nothing impossible for God,” she said.

La Materialista also revealed the difficult experience of facing a reality she had no knowledge of, referring to the harsh reality of cancer. She described it as a “terrible” situation but stressed that cancer is not only her brother’s battle, but a fight that the entire family is part of. She acknowledged the impact the disease has on loved ones, stating, “This disease is a family disease. The body that suffers from it is his, but the disease is family and we are fighting.”

Despite the challenges, La Materialista shared a glimmer of hope. She mentioned her brother’s recent progress, such as being able to stand up and walk. These signs of improvement filled her with optimism and reinforced her confidence in a positive outcome. The singer expressed her belief that God will heal her brother and vowed to continue supporting him throughout his battle with cancer.

As La Materialista continues to participate in the Telemundo reality show, “La Casa de los Famosos 3,” she carries the weight of her brother’s illness on her shoulders. However, her determination and unwavering faith give her the strength to face the challenges ahead while supporting her loved one in his fight against cancer.