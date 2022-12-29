From the light touch, to the warm wrapping of the day, and the glamor of the night, gift yourself and your loved ones with truly extraordinary products to commemorate extraordinary moments.

LA PERLA’s new Dreamland, Spell On You and Midnight Botanica series express the brand’s unique romantic feelings, sensuality and femininity. LA PERLA draws a perfect picture with lace. For the day, new must-haves – knitwear and sweaters – combine cozy vibes with modern style. The Fluffy Cocoon Collection offers women who wear LA PERLA a new must-have staple to accompany them every moment of the day in winter.

LA PERLA’s excellent craftsmanship explores more possibilities through the innovation of traditional techniques and fabrics. The brand’s timeless craftsmanship has been reworked and updated to bring new pieces for the festive season.

Dreamland Collection Bodysuits, Lingerie Sets, Midnight Botanica Collection Bodysuits, Spell On You Collection Lingerie Sets & Bodysuits

Product Series

Dreamland series

The Dreamland collection celebrates femininity and sophistication through stunning silhouettes complemented by elegant and delicate Leavers lace, which depicts lace floral patterns on the skin. The perfect scalloped edge ends to better highlight the special fusion of lace, tulle and silk. Each piece of Dreamland work is made through exquisite and complicated craftsmanship, and is perfectly presented in front of everyone, so as to remember every precious moment.

DreamLand Wide Strap Lace Bra

SpellOnYou Series

LA PERLA’s professional interpretation of lace is presented in a new way through the Spell On You collection. Floral patterns on Leavers lace and cotton are paired with scalloped details to create elegant and mysterious lingerie designs with clean lines. Meanwhile, nightwear and loungewear styles are reflected in a soft and comfortable Chantilly lace and wool blend. Tones of Midnight Blue and Onyx Black contrast with ethereal shades of Oak Red and White. Key styles include wireless bras in Leavers lace, sheer short nightdresses, and matching lingerie, panty, and camisole sets.

Midnight Botanica series

The Midnight Botanica collection combines the modern romance of delicate embroidery with the comfort of cotton jersey to create a youthful, simple sophistication. Eco-friendly rayon cotton knits and satin details give the collection’s pajamas a subtle sheen. Color options range from Onyx Black and Dove Gray to Carmine Pink, Cream White and Nude. Key styles include sling doll nightdresses and embroidered lingerie panty sets.

Knitwear: Fluffy Cocoon Collection

The versatility of expressing everyday attitudes and going out on the street is reflected in La Perla’s new knitwear collection, Fluffy Cocoon. A luxuriously soft mix of textures combined with alpaca features loose fit and weave details, delivering the perfect blend of everyday comfort and effortless style. The Fluffy Cocoon collection is available in three color options: camel, pink and almond green. Key styles include a cozy knit sweater paired with trousers and an oversized cocoon cardigan.

Fluffy Cocoon series long-sleeved top, pajama bottoms, long-sleeved jacket

Primavera In Rosso Chinese New Year Limited Collection

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, LA PERLA uses luxurious lace and ancient embroidery techniques to present the Spring Festival-limited Primavera In Rosso series. The floral patterns drawn by lace and embroidery techniques express a tribute to the power of women with simple lines. LA PERLA also places its best wishes for the New Year in warm red. The main styles of this series include lace embroidery underwear panty set.

Primavera In Rosso Lace Underwear, Lingerie Sets

The products will be sold in LA PERLA offline boutiques, as well as the brand’s online Tmall and JD.com flagship stores from November to December 2022.