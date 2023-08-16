La Perla, the Mimit convenes the table on September 5th

Listen to the audio version of the article

Wanting to see the glass half full, the good news is that the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) has convened a roundtable on the crisis of La Perla, a Bolognese company specializing in high-end lingerie, for September 5 in Rome. However, there is a not so positive aspect of the story, Filctem, Femca, Uiltec point out, which have been following, in a unitary way and for many years, the difficulties of the brand born in Bologna in 1954: it took less of 48 hours ago by the unions (see yesterday’s Il Sole 24 Ore) on the failure to credit the July salaries to the 350 workers of the Bologna office to lead to the convening of the table. «We had reported to Mimit almost a month ago and with concern the delay in the arrival of the funds promised by the property following the agreement signed with the Emilia-Romagna region and with the ministry – explains Ugo Cherubini of Filctem -. The convocation is a step forward, but the problem of 350 people without salary and who are not sure about their future remains». The La Perla crisis comes from afar and the end of the tunnel is not near, even if the 60-70 million promised at the beginning of May and expected by the end of June by the owner, the Dutch fund Tennor, should arrive by magic. based in London, controlled by German financier Lars Windhorst. «The liquidity is used to pay salaries and suppliers and ensure the recovery of production, the only real way out of the crisis – adds Cherubini -. We are not talking about a company in difficulty because there is no demand for its products or because the sector to which it belongs is in difficulty. Exactly the opposite is true: the personal luxury goods market, which includes the La Perla collections, is already back well above pre-Covid levels and lingerie, in particular, is in great demand, because there are very few brands in the world capable of to offer products of excellence and La Perla is one of these».

The Tennor fund acquired La Perla in 2018 from Silvio Scaglia’s Pacific global management and since then it hasn’t stopped making layoffs and cutting costs, without however offering a concrete industrial plan. Covid would have objectively delayed any recovery plan, but Tennor’s problems are also of a different nature: at the end of August last year Tennor Holdings, in debt for 1.1 billion with the management company H2O AM, had announced the repayment of half of the debt, to allow H2O to release repayments to its investors. But the moves of the reckless financier Lars Windhorst are also investigating – not only for the H2O affair – the French Consob and the British tax authorities. In a crisis, we could conclude, everyone can enter the real and financial economy, however – it happened in the past – some manufacturing companies would be able to recover, such as La Perla, but risk being fatally weighed down by mistakes made by finance in other fields.

