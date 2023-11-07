La Perla, the Tennor fund misses the meeting at the Mise: another 4 months requested for the industrial plan

Listen to the audio version of the article

Neither the top management nor the Anglo-German ownership of La Perla showed up on November 6th, at the ministerial table convened to shed light on the future of the historic Bolognese brand of luxury underwear. There is no trace of the industrial plan promised for mid-October by the German financier Lars Winhorst (who has controlled the lingerie brand through the English fund Tennor since 2018) and the only news to come out of the meeting in Rome is that the consultant Brendan Murphy – who spoke via video link on behalf of the financial holding company – asked for another four months to formulate the terms of «a radical restructuring and a reorganization, technological and logistical, necessary to face the relaunch of the brand, envisaging the identification of a new, more functional and a reduction in the workforce”, the Emilia-Romagna Region announced in a note.

At the meeting convened in Rome by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, chaired by Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto, there was the regional councilor for Economic Development and Labour, Vincenzo Colla, who describes the meeting as “dramatic and surreal”. This is “unacceptable” behavior and company proposals, explains Colla, which lead to a total blockade of La Perla’s production system. «Tennor is pushing a Made in Italy brand with exceptional professional skills to the brink. We ask Tennor – he continues – to present the ministry with a certified bank guarantee or financial support, as a guarantee of any hypothesis of production recovery. We have also requested that Ministry professionals verify the conditions and procedures that the group is undergoing from the English tax authorities and other entities who are requesting payment of their credits”.

The reference is to the news that arrived a few days ago from across the Channel that a London judge, called into question by the Crown Revenue Office and two creditors of the company, had ordered the closure of the local La Perla branch due to unpaid tax debts. According to the international agency Bloomberg, it would be a backlog of 2.8 million pounds (3.2 million euros) that La Perla Global Management owes to the English treasury and which the parent company La Perla Fashion Holding NV has said it is ready to pay within two weeks, but the judge did not grant further extensions.

In Italy the brand founded in 1954 by the embroiderer Ada Masotti today employs 330 people, of which 230 are employed in the production plant in Bologna, all under social safety nets. Stefania Pisani, secretary of Filctem Cgil Bologna, defines the meeting lasting over two hours at the Mise as “embarrassing”, where three consultants sent by Windhorst to negotiate with the government, institutions and trade unions showed up, unaware of the seriousness of the company situation and limited themselves to providing “generic and worrying declarations of rationalization of the Bolognese site with a reduction in staff and without any financial consistency”.

On Tuesday 7 November the workers’ assembly of the via Mattei plant will decide on the protest initiatives to be undertaken. And after yet another black smoke, the Region and the Mise are aligned on the need to identify all possible actions to ensure that La Perla’s production can continue, with or without the unreliable Tennor fund and the elusive financier Windhorst at the helm.

Share this: Facebook

X

