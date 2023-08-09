LA PERLA Unveils Its Exquisite LOVE MOON Collection for Chinese Valentine’s Day 2023

LA PERLA Debuting Exclusive LOVE MOON Series for 2023 Tanabata Valentine’s Day

Moonlight has always evoked sweet and rich midsummer dreams, and renowned Italian luxury lingerie brand, LA PERLA, has captured that essence in their latest collection. In honor of the upcoming Chinese Valentine’s Day, LA PERLA has unveiled their limited edition LOVE MOON series, which perfectly blends romance and Italian craftsmanship.

Inspired by the eternal love symbolized by the moon, the LOVE MOON series embodies the East’s ultimate romance, as seen in the ancient myth of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl. This collection showcases the hazy beauty of Italian craftsmanship, enveloping customers in a sea of gentle moonlight, filled with endless reverie. Each garment in this collection is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, representing the infinite possibilities of lasting love.

With Chinese Valentine’s Day just around the corner, LA PERLA has carefully curated a selection of products from their Midnight Botanica, Zephyr, Petit Macrame, and Silk series to celebrate the festive season. These collections beautifully epitomize the brand’s unique Italian romantic style, combining exquisite craftsmanship with innovative designs that exude elegance and confidence.

The Midnight Botanica series, the first offering in the LOVE MOON collection, blends romanticism with modern embroidery techniques. The collection features underwear and push-up lingerie adorned with intricate floral embroidery, accentuating the curves of the body and providing a silky touch.

Next in line is the Zephyr series, which captures charm in every detail, creating a sense of exquisite design that mesmerizes the world of dance. This collection showcases delicate designs that surprise and delight.

The Petit Macrame series, on the other hand, showcases precious macrame embroidery combined with water-soluble embroidery technology through knotting and weaving techniques. The result is a three-dimensional, hollow Italian-style lingerie that adds an artistic touch to the skin, embodying elegance and beauty.

Lastly, the Silk series indulges customers with luxurious, lustrous silk garments. The white nightgown, made from mulberry silk fabric, drapes delicately over the body, while the pink silk satin nightdress adds a touch of romance to daily life.

In anticipation of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day, LA PERLA encourages customers to express their love and rush to their hearts. Whether purchasing a gift for oneself or a beloved partner, LA PERLA’s Qixi Valentine’s Day limited series offers the perfect gifting options. The exclusive collection is now available both online and offline, inviting all to explore the beauty of love as captured through silk and Italian craftsmanship.

