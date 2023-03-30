The Bauhaus: Reflecting on the role of art and design in society

The groundbreaking principles of the Bauhaus have forever changed the teaching of art and design, and the way art and design are seen and understood. It laid the foundations for modernism, established a bold new paradigm of education, broke the norms of all time by incorporating arts and crafts, combining practical and aesthetic concepts, and most importantly, its promotion of collaborative ways of working . The Bauhaus style is an invitation to the imagination: its potential and implications are open and inexhaustible – so, more than a century later, the Bauhaus style still fascinates its creators fascinated.

Women in the Bauhaus: Bauhäuslerinnen Feminine Art – A Lost Legacy

As a model of art and education, the Bauhaus style is at the forefront of the times, but in the face of gender issues, the Bauhaus failed to step out of the old-fashioned rut. Although the Bauhaus Academy allows female students to study in the school, it does not allow them to freely choose all majors-most female students can only learn photography and weaving, because Gropius, the first principal of the Bauhaus Academy, believed that Men have a stronger sense of three-dimensional space, while women are only good at thinking in two-dimensional space.

Despite these obstacles, the women of the Bauhaus style achieved remarkable things. Anni Albers’ astonishingly innovative weaving of geometric shapes – arguably the most outstanding Bauhäuslerinnen (women’s art) – and Otti Berger’s lesser-known but equally outstanding marquetry weaving, who founded her own textile factory for Made a huge contribution to the development of abstract art. Talented sculptor Alma Siefhoff-Buscher created revolutionary toys that could be adjusted over time, another approach to sustainable design that was far ahead of its time.

Sadly, the numerous contributions and innovations of the women known for the Bauhaus style over the past few decades have been forgotten, overshadowed by the achievements of better-known men in the movement. However, important initiatives and research by institutions such as the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation have brought to life the stories of the Bauhaus women and their legacy.

Bringing beauty into everyday life: The enduring influence of the Bauhaus style

The Bauhaus-style approach and aesthetics have always been admired and pursued by La Prairie, and have penetrated into every aspect of La Prairie’s packaging design, as can be seen from the smooth lines and elegant structure. The La Prairie brand vision is also inseparable from the influence of the Bauhaus style: to create innovative products with outstanding functions and great artistic beauty-to achieve the perfect combination of form and function. Every La Prairie product combines artistic ingenuity and exquisite craftsmanship – a contemporary interpretation of the Bauhaus style code.

La Prairie Bauhaus style female artist team

Outstanding Bauhaus-style female artists overcame the society’s expectations for women at that time, and grew into pioneers of the times by virtue of their own strength. Not only do they pave the way for other women through their positions and teaching, they also push the boundaries of art and design concepts. However, the centrality of women artists to the Bauhaus style remains largely unknown today, a century after its birth.

Today, La Prairie aims to support the legacy and far-reaching influence of Bauhaus women artists by creating and presenting its own group of Bauhaus women – an initiative that celebrates the art of Bauhaus women Inheritance, let the public re-face their achievements, and create a greater level of equality for the new generation of talents.

La Prairie has selected five outstanding young graduates from the world‘s top art and design colleges (University of Art and Design in Lausanne, National School of Decorative Arts in Paris, Central Saint Martins College of Art in London, Hong Kong Design Institute)

Academy and the Art Institute of Chicago) make up this women’s group. Under the direction of renowned Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis, each woman brings a diverse artistic and cultural background. Sabine Marcelis, a close collaborator of La Prairie, uses sustainable and smart materials in her designs, an indelible influence from the Bauhaus style. The award-winning designer guides the team throughout their creations, reinterpreting their core philosophy of the Bauhaus style – the pursuit of harmonious beauty.

During one year, the team of female Bauhaus style artists participated in the exclusive project of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation in Germany, and knew the origin of the Bauhaus style movement by heart. In Marcelis’ studio, they co-created and developed their work with their mentors.

Their works reflect each artist’s personalized interpretation of the theme of harmony in a diverse media environment, and express their respect for Bauhaus women by exploring ways to control the beauty of harmony. The resulting multitude of creative interpretations were finally presented as digital artworks on display in a virtual exhibition on La Prairie’s official website.

Inspired by Bauhaus-style weavers, Lauren Januhowski created a fabric screen using a one-panel painting technique. Jasmine Deporta creates surreal photographic sculptures inspired by the female body. Kristin Chan creates a transformable, perspective-distorting 3D architectural world. Gloria Fan Duan drew inspiration from Bauhaus-style textile design and created a novel digital animation work using advanced computer and digital technology. digital sculpture. These works of art are true to the concept of the “whole work” (Gesamtkunstwerk) proposed by the Bauhaus style, and together form a cohesive and balanced whole, rather than sticking to the details.

Ahead of the opening of the virtual exhibition, the project was unveiled on an exclusive stage designed by Marcelis. At Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland in 2022, visitors have already seen the art installation in the exclusive pavilion of La Prairie. This artistic collaboration demonstrates the artistic heritage of La Prairie beyond the skin care field, and provides a platform for female artists to freely express their personal visions, looking forward to a better and fairer future.

Caviar Super Essence: A New Paradigm in Skincare

The new offering of La Prairie caviar essence undoubtedly embodies the Bauhaus concept of “holism”, integrating cutting-edge technology with excellent aesthetics. Its packaging design is a striking cobalt blue glass bottle, with minimalist and pure lines that evoke the search for harmony from the inside out.