La Prairie Unveils Revamped Caviar Essence Firming Cream: A Timeless Classic with New Innovations

La Prairie’s iconic Caviar Essence series of luxurious face creams, first launched in 1987, has received a modern update with the global launch of their Caviar Essence Firming Cream in September 2023. This new addition to the La Prairie lineup is a testament to the brand’s commitment to boldness, uniqueness, and excellence in skincare. Like all of La Prairie’s classic products, the Caviar Essence Cream is known for being ahead of its time. Its formula has continuously evolved and improved over the years with every major breakthrough in caviar technology.

In 2023, La Prairie’s fearless scientists embarked on a groundbreaking exploration in the field of lifting and tightening. Their focus was on enhancing the skin’s vitality from within. The result is the new Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Cream, the first-ever cream to integrate cutting-edge caviar micronutrient essence and caviar pure essence. This cream is dedicated to improving the youthful structure of the skin, promoting skin metabolism, and providing deep nourishment.

Caviar extract has always been recognized as an extraordinary source of life for the skin. La Prairie scientists made this discovery 35 years ago and have continued to harness its nourishing and protective properties. As we age, the skin’s natural metabolic capacity diminishes, resulting in imbalances. However, by incorporating rich and balanced nutritional essences, such as caviar, we can promote skin metabolism, strengthen the skin structure, and conceal signs of aging.

Inspired by this understanding, La Prairie has applied a unique biotransformation process to natural caviar essence, taking caviar technology to new heights. The result is the micronutrient essence of caviar, which contains over 300 different natural nutrients that promote the skin’s essential metabolic function.

The groundbreaking Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Cream combines the micronutrient essence of caviar with the pure essence of caviar, providing comprehensive support for skin metabolism and enhancing the youthful structure of the skin. The caviar pure essence helps restart the skin’s rebuilding mechanism, while the caviar micronutrient essence energizes this mechanism to function optimally. The synergy of these essences produces extraordinary effects beyond imagination, leaving the skin firmer, smoother, and deeply moisturized. The skin appears revitalized and infused with vitality.

To enhance the luxurious experience, La Prairie has created two different textures for the new classic Caviar Essence Firming Cream and Cream. The Firming Cream has a rich, luxurious, and velvety smooth texture, while the Cream offers a light and translucent option for those who prefer it. These creams are presented in classic cobalt blue bottles, paying homage to the renowned artist Niki de Saint Phalle. The bottles have also been redesigned to be lighter, more compact, and made from recyclable glass, showcasing La Prairie’s commitment to sustainable luxury.

The Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Cream is an integral part of the caviar essence skincare ritual, designed to uplift and rejuvenate the skin. The ritual begins with the Caviar Firming Essence, followed by the Caviar Essence Eye Firming Liquid and Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Eye Cream to improve radiance and firmness around the eyes. The Caviar Super Essence and Anti-Gravity Essence work together to retrace facial contours, plump the face, and provide long-lasting lift and firmness. Completing the ritual is the Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Cream or the Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Cream, both of which further enhance skin firmness and nourishment.

To celebrate the upgraded celebrity products, La Prairie has collaborated with award-winning designer Sabine Marcelis to create a spectacular cobalt blue realm. This immersive experience space takes visitors into the world of caviar essence, where timeless beauty blends with cutting-edge design. Additionally, Sabine Marcelis has designed a limited-edition luxury protective set for La Prairie’s Caviar Essence Qionggui Firming Cream, adding an extra touch of luxury to the skincare ritual. This exclusive set is only available in select locations.

The Cobalt Blue Realm made its debut at La Prairie’s exclusive pavilion at the Basel Art Fair in Switzerland in June. It will embark on a global tour starting in September, allowing audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the captivating world of caviar essence.

La Prairie continues to push boundaries and redefine luxury skincare with the launch of the Caviar Essence Firming Cream. This classic work updated with new features brings together the best of caviar technology and innovation, offering a truly indulgent and transformative skincare experience.

