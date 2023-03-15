“I greet and celebrate this new anniversary of the newspaper, pride and beacon of truth from the doctoral and rebellious Córdoba.” With these words, she greeted the 119th birthday of The voice the economist (and reader) Héctor José Paglia.

It was one of the many messages that reached The voice by all means: WhatsApp messages, emails, posts on social networks and even letters printed on paper.

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, also greeted La Voz through social networks. “I want to send an affectionate greeting and my congratulations to La Voz on its 119th anniversary. With their daily task they are part of the life of the people of Cordoba ”, he wrote.

“I want to congratulate you because establishing yourself throughout all these years, always betting on journalistic objectivity and adapting to generational changes, is an effort rarely recognized in these times. Throughout their life history they have generated a space for us Cordovans to express ourselves, see ourselves reflected through their pages and feel represented”, wrote the national deputy Soledad Carrizo.

“A big greeting to the entire La Voz del Interior family in its 119 years of life. Information, professionalism and tradition in Córdoba and for the country. Congratulations and move on with new challenges!” Rodrigo de Loredo, also a national deputy, tweeted.

“Congratulations to all who make La Voz del Interior on this new anniversary. A pride of Cordoba and an icon in the history of our city. A big hug with my unalterable friendship”, greeted Gustavo Santos.

Marcos Bovo, Secretary of Communications of the Government of Córdoba, wrote: “I greet all those who make @LAVOZcomar on the day of its 119 years of institutional life. More than a century witnessing and chronicling the events in Córdoba and the world. Congratulations!”.

Grupo Ecipsa sent a warm greeting, with the wish that there are many more and a gift to the Editorial Office.

They also sent greetings to the Parra Family; Juan Barbosa, an Agfa reference; Daniel Dessein, president of Adepa.

