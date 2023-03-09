The President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pouwas interviewed this Wednesday March 8 in LN+: although he was cautious in his statements about Alberto FernandezInstead, he presented a lapidary analysis regarding the possibility of advancing in a common currency among the countries that make up Mercosur. “The idea of ​​a common currency is not possible. It is crazy”, Shooting. He also discussed the drug traffickingthe “virtuous” effects of the tax reduction and the prospects for economic growth in your country.

The president of the neighboring country was interviewed this Wednesday by the journalist Jonathan Avenue in the program +Reality, where he was resistant to the project of a common currency that his peers had raised Alberto Fernandez and Lula da Silva.

“The idea of ​​a common currency is not possible. it’s crazy. We could end up having, in the central banks, a floating band. Imagine how far we are. We would be calm if we could say: ‘These are the floors and ceilings of our currencies’. I would sleep more peacefully”, expressed Lacalle Pou in LN+.

In recent statements to Radio Miterthe Uruguayan head of state had argued after stating that Argentine immigration is increasing in his country because Uruguay “generates certainty.”

On this occasion, he preferred to adopt a diplomatic tone when asked about the link with the Argentine president: “You have to separate the personal relationship from the formal ties that we have achieved from the bilateral relationship.”

“With Alberto I have a good dialogue. In the city of Melo there was a mural of the political youth of my party that said: ‘Sign with the ideas. soft with people’. I have tried to follow her throughout my life, ”she maintained in LN+.

However, Lacalle Pou highlighted the differences in the economic course of his country when he was questioned by the Argentine businessmen who are undertaking business in Uruguay.

“There are many businessmen who have family ties to this country. And since part of their life was spent in our life, part of their capital, of their risk, they put it in Uruguay, because he knows that it will generate a profit, little, but that nothing will happen to him. As a friend of mine said: Do you want to make a lot of money in a short time? Don’t come to Uruguay. Do you want to make some money in a long time? There yes, I slept without a blanket, I came to Uruguay, ”he explained.

In this direction, Lacalle Pou defended his project of tax reduction and acknowledged that he prefers “more money in the pockets of the people than of the State.”

“Last year, in the rendering of accounts, with the Minister of Economy we agreed that if we grew more than 3.8% we would turn it over to lower taxes. That happens. And today we have some slack to give back to people who pay taxes, ”she illustrated.

From his perspective, reducing taxes generates an “effect virtuoso. Because these people who are going to receive this discount through deductions, in addition to companies, who are going to lower taxes on mini-SMEs; and what they are going to do is distribute it, spend it in the neighborhood. This generates an economic effect, not only in the pocket of that person, but in the shops and in the places where that person usually has their domestic economy”.

What Lacalle Pou said about local and international drug trafficking

During the interview, Luis Lacalle Pou referred to the complexity of “combating the violence with which they operate” drug trafficking groups. He also alluded to the situation of international drug trafficking, driven by the growth of the port of Montevideo.

“Now, after many years and a long time, we have awarded the scanners that our port needs so that at least no merchandise in that state enters our territory,” he said.

