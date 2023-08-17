Lacey Evans Says Goodbye: WWE Star Parts Ways with Company

Lacey Evans Parts Ways with WWE: Future Plans Revealed?

After much speculation, it has been confirmed that Lacey Evans has officially ended her time with WWE. The news came from reputable wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline message board. While no further details were provided, fans are left wondering what’s next for the former wrestler.

When Evans burst onto the scene, she seemed like the perfect candidate for Vince McMahon’s push. However, her recent character development resembling Sergeant Slaughter didn’t quite hit the mark and even drew criticism from the former wrestler himself. It seems this was just one factor that may have contributed to her departure.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding her future in the industry, Evans recently sparked intrigue with an update to her social media handle, now calling herself “Limitless Macey.” This raised speculation that she may be preparing for new ventures outside of WWE. Additionally, a recent post on X led many to believe that Evans was hinting at the end of her WWE contract.

One potential avenue for Evans could be an OnlyFans account. With a substantial fanbase eagerly awaiting her next move, Evans appears business-savvy enough to seize promising money-making opportunities. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding her future endeavors.

Evans’ journey to the wrestling ring has been a remarkable one. Prior to her wrestling career, she served in the Marines for five years. In 2014, she began her professional wrestling training under the guidance of Tom Caiazzo at the American Premier Wrestling training facility in Georgia. WWE took notice of her talent and signed her in 2016. She made her debut match in October of that year and quickly ascended to the main roster in early 2019, making her official televised debut at the Royal Rumble.

Evans’ on-screen storyline with wrestling legend Ric Flair garnered attention earlier this year. Unfortunately, her real-life pregnancy led to the storyline’s abrupt conclusion. However, fans witnessed a series of vignettes where Evans shared her personal journey before her return in April 2022.

Interestingly, Evans’ final match with WWE was a loss to Zelina Vega during the SmackDown tapings on July 7. This unexpected outcome added to the shock surrounding her departure.

As Lacey Evans bids farewell to WWE, the wrestling world awaits her next move. Whether she chooses to explore opportunities outside of wrestling or remains in the industry, there is no doubt that her undeniable talent and remarkable background will continue to captivate fans.

