Lack of control without control

by admin
Essential products jumped 100% in their values ​​without any explanation; As I have been maintaining for a long time, these speculative maneuvers are carried out without State control to the detriment of the consumer. Neighborhood businesses will have to impose new prices that will undoubtedly be the demand of many since their suppliers indicated the new prices for retail sales; Top brand soft drinks increased between $500 and $700, oils doubled, as did dry pastas and others.

The cause of this resounding management, or rather mismanagement, is purely and exclusively due to the intention to win above citizen consideration and its economy.

From last Friday until the holiday Monday, the economy did not suffer any symptoms that would affect prices; However, the important firms were voracious and even malicious.

Williams Fanlo
[email protected]

Tucuman


