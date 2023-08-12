Lack of education in road safety, the main cause of traffic accidents

The specialist in Traffic Law, Safety and Road Education, Horacio Botta Bernaus, assured that traffic accidents They are not among the issues that most concern Argentines and he stressed that more driver education is needed to avoid this type of tragedies.

The number of road accidents, both on routes and within the urban commons, it is a recurring theme that afflicts citizens. However, what becomes worrying is that so far no way has been found to stop it.

The specialist, a native of Córdoba, who has more than 25 years of experience in investigation of traffic accidents and is a teacher in Driver Education; indicated that statistically Every day there are one or two deaths due to road accidents. But despite this data, the demand for demanding Road Safety is lower.

Bernaus explained that this was confirmed by analyzing the surveys that show that Road safety is not among the issues that most concern the population even when “the risk of dying in a traffic accident is greater than dying from criminal acts”, pointed out.

There is a lack of demand that ends up passing into the background an issue that should be paid full attention and therefore nobody cares about finding the main cause that provides a solution to the problem.

“People worry when a death unfortunately happens” He pointed out and added that this later ends up falling into “simple discussions” that divert the focus by asking for more serious penalties for the driver who crashed.

“If I only condemn the person who kills but I do not eliminate the cause that generated the homicide due to a traffic accident, nothing will change”he said yesterday at a press conference organized by the firm Sancor Seguros.

The specialist assured that it is difficult to advance on a solution if the underlying issue is not addressed. photo: John Thomas.

In this sense, he pointed out that education and road safety is what allows the development of the ability to detect risk situations, «If I under these situations I can avoid accidents. It is an elementary principle but not everyone knows it».

In turn, he added that commonly when an accident occurs, people tend to vent their anger on the driver, when this could have occurred due to some other factor that was not detected.

«We have to investigate why these accidents happen by visiting the place where it happened. No expert should stop going to the accident site two days after the accident because they have to try to understand what characteristics there are in the place that could influence the event ».

Bernaus argued that it is necessary to achieve a change within the Road Safety policies to educate about it. “The solution they are taking today is to make the driving test more difficult, but it is not a priority to train those who want to do it,” he said.

On the other hand, he clarified that although the lack of education is a factor in the accidents, he maintained that added to this is “human behaviour”.

Human decision will always be involved as the cause of accidents Horacio Botta Bernaus, specialist in traffic law, safety and road education

Thus, the specialist explained that normally two or three risk factors are involved that contribute to fatality, but there is always a human cause behind it, «I have a route in bad conditions, but I have excessive speed. I have a foggy route but I decided to continue driving when I had to stop, “he explained.





