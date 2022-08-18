There is no street dance, no summer, no blood, no street. On August 13, the hip-hop selection variety show “This! It’s Hip-hop” is making a hot comeback this summer. The fifth season has already dominated the major hot search lists before the broadcast. The four captains, Wang Yibo, Han Geng, Li Chengxuan and Liu Yuxin, gathered with enthusiasm to lead the new generation of dancers from all over the world to enter the hip-hop universe, inject fresh blood into hip-hop culture, and lead the trend of “Generation Z”. The youthful, international dual-line blessing, and the majestic impact of the new force are bound to become the eye-catching highlights of the fifth season. For the hope of challenging yourself, attacking with strength to release the energy of the new generation, setting off a new season of hip-hop and cool trend!

This season “This! “It’s Hip-hop”, with the new program Slogan of “Battle For Hope”, brings together the new forces of hip-hop from all over the world, which coincides with LACOSTE’s proposition of “convergence of crocodiles and convergence of differences”: enthusiasm is sometimes, and hope is passed on. As the official clothing sponsor of this season’s show, the French high-end sports fashion brand LACOSTE has assisted throughout the process, creating multiple sets of “dancing blood equipment” for dancers to accompany the new generation of hip-hop dance to grow together.

The crocodile awakens the fear of “dance”

This season, the stage gods of hip-hop are gathered, and dark horses are rising. Clothing sponsorship brands not only need to meet the comfort and functional needs of the players and captains during their daily dance practice, but also need to fit the stage in terms of color and style, and rhythm with the performance rhythm. The “French crocodile” LACOSTE brand, which has been in the Chinese market for many years and is well-known to everyone, fuels the stage in this season’s program, and the dynamic and dynamic new season costumes make the upper body performers release their vitality to the fullest. The iconic big LOGO short-sleeved T-shirts, sports suits, silhouette POLOs, fashionable casual shirts and all-match sneakers and other youthful seasonal products are deeply loved by players and captains.

LACOSTE, who is out of the ordinary and dares to be different, perfectly fits with the hip-hop culture with fearless momentum and breaking through limitations, making this group of dancers with different styles and distinctive personalities “dreaded by dancing” – whether it is a hardcore performance on the stage , or the daily wear under the stage, it can easily show a personalized fashion attitude and a pioneering attitude.

Peer crocodile big coffee please list

Through the sponsorship and implantation of this season’s program, LACOSTE calls on “crocodile peers, please come out”, hoping to join the fashion and hip-hop queue through more fashionable youth who love street culture. In the program clips that have been exposed since the beginning of the broadcast, Zhou Yuxiang, a young dancer of the new generation who won the HHI World Finals champion, captured the favor of a large number of audiences and program captains as soon as he appeared. He wore a LACOSTE classic Monogram short-sleeved T-shirt and brought a hip-hop show full of skills, triggering a high-energy famous scene;

Spoiler for the next show, LACOSTE’s comfortable autumn and winter items, with innovative and diverse sense of fashion design, won the host Wang Chenchen, Liao Bo, and many foreign star players. Such as Tian Jinyu (Big Harry), Huang Zhengjia (Monkey King) and Tian Jiayu (Little Harry), Bboy Boy, Liu Anchu (Doudou), as well as Japanese Hiphop goddesses Kyoka, Yuki, “God of War” Riceball, the new generation of light IKKI, Badd machine from France’s top Hiphop dance group, Dykens, a new representative of French Hiphop, etc.

Hanson Gu, CEO of LACOSTE Greater China, said, “In the past brand history, LACOSTE has been followed by sports enthusiasts along with many sports events such as tennis and golf. As a very enthusiastic competitive sports, Hip-hop is about to move from the street to more mainstream, and join the Asian Games, Olympic Games and other important international sports events, and it will definitely attract more young people’s attention. We are looking forward to the LACOSTE brand to accompany the “This! This is Hip-hop 5” program, as well as all the star captains, Contestants and spectators will break through the inherent limitations and explore new trends in street fashion together.”

and “This! It’s Hip-hop 5” together, keep up with the crocodile, and walk on the street!