Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Sina Entertainment News November 30, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the new version of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” starring Emma Colin and Jack O’Connell has released posters, a passionate love story.

Based on the classic novel of the same name written by David Herbert Lawrence, it tells the story of Lady Chatterley, who was born rich and wealthy, and found that she no longer loved her husband. The other party experienced the trauma of World War I, which caused her feelings to be neglected and she needed companionship. Therefore, She develops a passionate relationship with Oliver, the caretaker of their family estate, discovers more lust and intimacy than she ever imagined, and falls for it with all her heart. To this end, Lady Chatterley broke all the current traditions and society’s expectations of her to seek happiness with the man she loves.

The novel has been adapted into film and television dramas many times, and the most recent edition was released in 2015. The new film will be released on a small scale in North America on November 23, and will be available on Netflix on December 2.

Laurie de Clermont-Tonelle (Mustang, The Despicable, Mrs. America) directs from a screenplay by David McKee (Life of Pi, Finding Neverland), with Joe Lea Richardson (“Purgery”), Ella Hunt (“Dickinson”), Faye Marsay (“Game of Thrones”), Matthew Duckett (“Confessions”) and more starring.

Duckett plays Sir Clifford Chatterley, and Richardson plays Mrs Bolton, the confident and inquisitive caregiver who, although tasked with caring for the head of the household, forms a bond with Lady Chatterley that breaks everything. A true bond of class rules and tradition; Hunt as Lady Flint, a kind young woman of the village who becomes Lady Chatterley’s first friend; Sister, she is not afraid to speak her mind.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover was published by British writer D.H. Lawrence in 1928. It was also his last novel. It was printed independently in Florence in 1928, and it was not printed and distributed in England until 1960. Lawrence had considered renaming the book “Tenderness” and had substantially revised and polished the original manuscript. Three different editions of the book were published, and the story’s sexually explicit descriptions and obscene language, which was taboo at the time, drew criticism from many critics, perhaps also because the protagonists of the book were working-class men For the sake of relations with bourgeois women.

The story is said to have been inspired by Lawrence’s own unhappy home life and is set in Derbyshire, where Lawrence lived for a while.

It tells the story of Constance’s husband, Baronet Clifford Chateler, who was injured in World War I and was paralyzed for life. After the war, the empty and depressive life lacking sexual joy made her sad and resentful. As a nobleman, Clifford His indifference and arrogance made him gradually alienated from the heart of Constance, who was born in the middle class. Constance met a gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors, and was attracted by his temperament and character, and fell in love with him. The two hit it off, determined to overcome many difficulties and start a new life together as partners.

In 1960, when “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was to be published in the UK, the publisher Penguin Books faced the publication censorship judgment of the newly revised “Obscene Publications Act” in 1959, which became a big news in the publishing industry. A test for the newly enacted Obscene Publications Act, under which Penguin Books can avoid banning books by certifying their literary merit. Finally, on November 2, 1960, the trial results came out, and Penguin Books was acquitted. This has greatly increased the degree of freedom of British publications.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)