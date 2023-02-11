The Brooklyn Public Library is one of the most important cultural and educational institutions in New York. Emily Smith, the creative director of Lafayette 148, made no secret of her obsession with it: “From the grandeur of the original Beaux-Arts style of the building to the remodeling by Toshiko Mori, it The architectural aesthetics of the Lafayette 148 series really resonates with the sculptural silhouette and delicate interior of the Lafayette 148 series.”

The Autumn/Winter 2023 collection uses handcrafts to interpret the flowing lines and delicate carvings of the library building, and further refines the imagery of books—the turning of the pages, the structure of the binding, and the patina of the binding of the tome over time. A private space decorated with books and built with literature.

Against the background of a large area of ​​warm autumn colors, fabrics such as organza silk and wool bouclé knot fancy thread give the Ivy League style a new feminine texture, and record those female images that shine in the history of American literature—from Edith Wharton to Jenny Zhang, from Joan Didion to Anya Yanagihara; and Louisa May Alcott, her classic novel “Little Women”, from words to ideas, are designed into the details of clothing.

The long classic wool coat, with simple and round lapel and sleeves, presupposes the elegant curve of the library hall, lays the foundation of the humanistic heritage of the Renaissance, and bursts out confident tension; the warm and seductive natural tones set off the pastoral-like An ambiance of tranquility to be enchanted by. The long bronze-colored frosted suede jacket is paired with a black chiffon knitted turtleneck shirt. The contrasting colors are eye-catching and not restless, showing the sober consciousness of rational propositions. The delicate white silk top and organza skirt interpret the visual texture of the pages of the book: the traces left by reading are preserved, and the hazy stream of consciousness is stacked. The collar ribbon hanging on the top is like a line of romantic poetry. The inherent delicacy and comfort of knitting are seamlessly integrated into evening gowns. The intricate weaving creates a fold effect like hand-binding, and the slender silhouette becomes the aesthetic rhetoric of the figure.

The design of the 2023 autumn and winter series deeply interprets the extremely simple academic style, and integrates the bookish atmosphere into the real physical experience and the concrete expression of the aesthetic paradigm. Donegal knit blended with recycled cashmere and wool is casually wrapped around the shoulders, paired with black high-waist wide-leg trousers, and the knit layered shape creates a comfortable atmosphere that no one else sees. The cashmere double-faced woolen coat is derived from the precise and concise image of classical sculptures. It is paired with a knitted sweater shawl and classic black leather riding boots, adding a literary filter to the autumn and winter collocation. The writer’s favorite knitted sweater is reshaped into a camel wool coat. The exquisite mechanism of knitting is subtly refined into a jacquard texture. It is paired with black paper leather wide-leg trousers, which summarizes the silhouette theme of L148 design: lightness in a light atmosphere. inner energy. This season, the L148 commuter tote bag is launched. The large-size design combined with the exposed hand-stitched stitches on the tight leather surface traces the ancient charm of vintage book covers; bluish red, navy blue, and olive green express fresh and elegant expressions, expounding on exquisite retro concept.

–

–

The elegant traces of paper floating in the free flipping of books have become the inspiration for this season’s “book page” printed jacquard. The dye ink completely saturates the edge of the page, freezes the dynamic moment and rubs it on the fabric, leaving the light dancing of the paper. The black dress adopts L148 jacquard weaving technology, and the “book page” pattern is outlined with gorgeous Lurex gold yarn on the strong black background, just like the gold leaf cover of a Victorian book, magnificent, bright, luxurious and quality.

Emily Smith, Creative Director: “As a New York brand designed by women, for women, this season’s ‘In the Library of Women’ design theme pays tribute to the women writers and the women they write, they have given us rich The cultural value and historical significance. Entering the world of literature means opening a new imagination space for fashion.”