Lai Shengchuan directed Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosun to present the drama “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” staged in Hangzhou

Still photography: Wang Kai

From November 18th to 19th, “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” directed by Shengchuan Lai and starring Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu was staged at Hangzhou Grand Theater.

The play uses more than 800 love letters between Chekhov and his wife Olga in six years as the creative material, allowing the audience to enter the world of letters between Chekhov and Olga from each letter.

In 2014, Lai Shengchuan translated “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” into Chinese and staged it on the stage. This year, the theater restarted the production of this play.

In “Director’s Life Notes”, Lai Shengchuan wrote: “”Let Me Hold Your Hand…” has so many lines that I, as a director, can hardly bear to marvel! Each of them plays seven roles. There are four different characters, including Zhao Xiaosu’s Chekhov himself and Huang Shengyi’s Oujia. I am very happy in the process of rehearsal and production. I feel that I can use language, letters, literature, theater, visual choreography, music, etc. to construct such a character. A theatrical poem is very satisfying, and I hope the audience will like it.”

“Let Me Hold Your Hand…” is Huang Shengyi’s first drama in his acting career. Huang Shengyi played multiple roles in the play, vividly interpreting Chekhov’s multiple female characters with different personalities. Since December last year, he has been training basic stage skills for several months of training in voice, stage, action, and appearance. But the large number of lines still made her say that it was a big challenge, “Oujia is an actress, and I still have some resonance with me. The amount of lines in this play is also very large, and the challenges in terms of lines are still quite big, including me and Between Xiaosu, you and I play together, and you still play different roles. The role span is still very large. From all walks of life, different personality age groups, I am still working hard to control each role. I hope to present the best state to the audience.”

The dramatist Zhao Xiaosu, who is well-known to more people because of “Drama New Life”, played the leading role in the drama “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” this time. He has profound drama skills and rich stage experience. He has appeared in music Drama “Jack the Ripper”, “Don Quixote”, “Murder in the Hanging Garden”, “Amber” and other works.

existZhao XiaosuIt seems that Lai Shengchuan is the closest director to Chekhov himself. “I am also willing to follow him to perform every role well. Although the director is very gentle, he has his unique requirements. Sometimes one of his requirements still makes us think a lot, including the dramatic tension of some actors and so on. The director Some of the requirements are actually very helpful to actors, and it is also a direction I want to improve. After this cooperation, I love Teacher Lai and Chekhov even more.”