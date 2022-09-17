Original title: Lai Shengchuan’s “Thirteen Angles Relationship” premiered Xie Na’s article and the audience applauded

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Text) On September 16, Lai Shengchuan’s drama “Thirteen Angle Relationship” premiered at the Shanghai Theater. The first 40 minutes of performance clips, which were simultaneously exposed online and offline 5 days ago, whetted the audience’s appetite, and the audience finally saw the full picture of the story in the official performance. At the performance site, Xie Na and Wenwen Biaoxi attracted the audience’s applause. During the nearly two and a half hours, the audience not only laughed out loud with the actors’ burdens, but also resonated with the characters’ stories and complex relationships.

In “Thirteen Points Relationship”, Xie Na plays Sister Hua, who is the host of the ace emotional show. She was originally answering questions for others, but unexpectedly received a “problem” call about her husband Cai Liumu (played by the article). On the surface, she was defeated in her own emotional problems, and she was going to ask Miss Ye how to win her husband’s heart. Cai Liumu, the public opinion representative played by the article, has just finished a speech on calling for better education for young people. After finishing work, he did not go home, but came to Miss Ye’s house, where he could keep his ears out of the window. When he knew that he His wife is actually “learning” from her lover, and she can’t help but want to eavesdrop on what tricks they are up to. The two dress up in order to peep at each other, and a chaotic relationship begins.

The strong but easily collapsed Sister Hua is in stark contrast to the kind-hearted cleaning aunt “Obasan” after disguising. In addition to playing Cai Liumu, the article also plays the role of a “plumbing engineer”, eavesdropping on the learning process of his wife, Sister Hua and her lover, Miss Ye. The representative of public opinion in power, under the background of the plumber’s character, becomes more and more out of character. hypocritical. The comedic conflict is in the complex relationship between the two people’s cross-dressing, changing accents and character identities. In the entangled scene, Miss Ye, played by Feng Li, gradually showed loneliness under her beautiful appearance. She longed for home. She also sneaked into Sister Hua’s house after dressing up, trying to find “the feeling of home”

. The daughter of Hua Jie, An Qi, who has been talking to the sky, is played by Ma Jingwen. She and Liu Yilin play the grandpa who talks to the plant. They are strangers who seem to be separated from the three-person show, but they show the real family relationship. The wonderful partners of the five actors weave this story of laughter and reflection, and the “Thirteen-Angle Relationship” gradually floats in front of the audience.

Xie Na, who often appears on the screen as a host, is actually a drama actress. As early as 2006, Xie Na participated in the “Spring Flower” in “Secret Love in the Peach Blossom Land”, and became a fan of the drama audience. She also participated in the rehearsal of “Thirteen Angle Relationship” in 2012. After a lapse of ten years, Xie Na set off again and reinterpreted the role of “Sister Hua”, which was more closely matched with the characters. An article with considerable drama stage experience, he can perform well in various types of roles. He also won the Best Actor in a Drama at the Busan Arts Festival in South Korea for his “Fire Face”. This time in the play, Xie Na and the article play husband and wife, and the opponent’s play is full of sparks, which makes people addicted to watching.

According to reports, "Thirteen Angles Relationship" has had additional performances, which will continue until September 25. During the 11th Golden Week, 3 plays will be staged in turn. From October 1st to 4th, Lai Shengchuan and Chekhov's spiritual rendezvous work "Let me hold your hand…" will be performed at the theater, and Lai Shengchuan's classic cross talk work "Thousands of Thousands" will be performed at Shanghai Oriental Art Center from October 5th to 6th. Jubilee Night, let's talk about cross talk", from October 6th to 7th, the black humor Lai Shengchuan's classic work "Circle Story" will be performed in the theater. "Treasure Island One Village" and "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" are in the schedule.





