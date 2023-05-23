Laihuo Brothers, Guangdong Foshan Apprentice and Xueyi join hands with the “Hurricane” Jinghai men’s team to challenge the difficult journey of picking up jobs-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source Title: Laihuo Brothers Group, Foshan, Guangdong, Apprentice and Xueyi, join hands with the “Hurricane” Jinghai men’s team to challenge the difficult journey of picking up jobs

What kind of chemical reaction will there be when Laihuo Brothers and the Jinghai Boys from the phenomenal drama “Hurricane” join forces? On May 23, the third episode of the self-made Sunac travel experience reality show “Brothers Come to Live”, which is self-produced by iQIYI and 100% exclusively titled by Changyi, was launched. Chen Chusheng, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, and Zhang Yuan formed a group of Laihuo Brothers, and continued to accept jobs as resident guests. This site came to the “City of Martial Arts” Foshan City, Guangdong, and joined hands with Li Hongwei (A Ru Na), Tang Xiaohu (played by Sun Yan), Secretary Wang (played by Zheng Jiabin), completed a wonderful and exciting journey of apprenticeship and learning. Laihuo Brothers joins hands with Jinghai Men’s Team Foshan to learn from the two camps “fighting openly and secretly” high-energy whole life Starting from the joint interpretation of the classic “Hurricane” plot, the Laihuo Brothers and the Jinghai Men’s Group officially embarked on a journey of apprenticeship in Foshan. The program team carefully designed the gameplay, collecting clues to blind work and finding undercover double lines in parallel. The seven people first learned from Wang Guanyi, the fourth-generation disciple of Huang Feihong and the provincial intangible heritage inheritor of Hongquan, to learn the “Hongquan Three Treasures” moves that generate and restrain each other, and competed in pairs. Su Xing, who is good at “talking on paper”, volunteered Wang Yuexin, and Zhang Yuan, who had selective amnesia, fell into the “curse” that could never win Chen Chusheng again. Next, the seven people were divided into “Jiuchang Street Disciples” and “Mang Village Disciples” camps to apprentice and challenge. Before the start, each person drew an identity card, and obtained clues to blind activities in the game, as well as the identity of the Mang Village disciples who prevented the completion of the task. Clues to unlock the ultimate glory of blind work. During the tasting of Foshan’s special delicacies, he started the “Who is the undercover” game. As a blank board, Chen Chusheng guessed the content of the civilian card in the first round, and persisted to the end without any flaws. Su Xing and Wang Lixin seem to communicate with each other, but in fact they talk with each other. Su Xing was so angry that Wang Lixin stomped his feet. Laihuo brothers work hard to form alliances and find undercover agents while not forgetting to expose each other’s weaknesses. The atmosphere is three points tense and suspenseful, seven points fun and harmonious, and the comedy effect is perfect. The degree of difficulty has been upgraded, the brain-burning brother group is serious about taking over the work, and the firepower is fully activated See also Here are the 10 most expensive works of art in the world (and who bought them) Officially entering the apprenticeship challenge session, Dong Chonghua, the second generation successor of Ip Man Wing Chun, is teaching the school on the spot. Sun Yan, who has the “hurricane” gene, is exceptionally talented and Aruna is quick in action. Sure enough, good brothers will retreat together. Then, the night of “Werewolf Killing” in Foshan started nervously. “Hui Chun Quick Answer” looked at the pictures to guess the words. Facing the super-high “Cantonese content” of the text, the Jinghai boy group who did not understand Cantonese felt like sitting on pins and needles, with question marks all over their faces. Niu Wang Lixin, the showbiz club, quickly answered the questions of a group of young actors. When guessing the characters in iQIYI’s new drama, all the men’s groups shut down and made wild guesses. Chen Chusheng lay down completely, deeply understanding the “generation gap” between the post-80s and the times. In the “100% Bouncing and Playing” segment, Chen Chusheng won the overtake and ranked first in the total score. The Laihuo Brothers turned into fans and carried the banner for Chen Chusheng. You can always believe in Chen Chusheng’s game talent. The most relaxing and funny part is the “Reaction Singing” game at the Bitter Gourd Banquet. When singing, you need to switch between normal voice, bel canto and baby voice, so everyone magically opened their voices and sang until they were almost schizophrenic, especially Wang Yuexin’s hard work Folk singing, it almost ruins all the songs, it’s so funny that the jaw is dislocated, it’s so good at working! In the end, although all three clues were collected, the identity of the undercover agent is still a mystery. In the fourth issue, the Laihuo brothers will come to Diejiao, Foshan to continue their challenge, and the identity of the undercover agent will also be revealed. “Brothers Come Live” aired for two weeks, and the iQIYI rating rose to 9.6 points, and it was searched thousands of times on the whole network, and it was the TOP1 hit list of various authoritative variety shows. “Wang Lixin vomited after drinking beef deflated soup”, “Suxingshe Niu Challenge”, “Wang Lixin said that only Zhang Yuan has no grooming experience”, “Chen Chusheng is the god of card guessing” and other famous scenes in the show; the show knows almost With a score of 9.1, netizens on all platforms liked and watched the show to make a fortune, spontaneously spread clips of famous scenes, and expressed funny emotions, leading the variety show of the same type. Lock on iQIYI, VIP members update every Tuesday at 12:00 noon, non-members 48 hours transfer free. Next, follow the Laihuo brothers to unlock the wonderful dragon boat race in Foshan Diejiao, explore the colorful Foshan culture, and more laughs are waiting for you! See also Father Amorth, not just devils

What kind of chemical reaction will there be when Laihuo Brothers and the Jinghai Boys from the phenomenal drama “Hurricane” join forces? On May 23, the third episode of the self-made Sunac travel experience reality show “Brothers Come to Live”, which is self-produced by iQIYI and 100% exclusively titled by Changyi, was launched. Chen Chusheng, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, and Zhang Yuan formed a group of Laihuo Brothers, and continued to accept jobs as resident guests. This site came to the “City of Martial Arts” Foshan City, Guangdong, and joined hands with Li Hongwei (A Ru Na), Tang Xiaohu (played by Sun Yan), Secretary Wang (played by Zheng Jiabin), completed a wonderful and exciting journey of apprenticeship and learning.

Laihuo Brothers joins hands with Jinghai Men’s Team Foshan to learn from the two camps “fighting openly and secretly” high-energy whole life

Starting from the joint interpretation of the classic “Hurricane” plot, the Laihuo Brothers and the Jinghai Men’s Group officially embarked on a journey of apprenticeship in Foshan. The program team carefully designed the gameplay, collecting clues to blind work and finding undercover double lines in parallel. The seven people first learned from Wang Guanyi, the fourth-generation disciple of Huang Feihong and the provincial intangible heritage inheritor of Hongquan, to learn the “Three Treasures of Hongquan” moves that generate and restrain each other, and competed in pairs. Su Xing, who is good at “talking on paper”, volunteered Wang Yuexin, and Zhang Yuan, who had selective amnesia, fell into the “curse” that could never win Chen Chusheng again. Next, the seven people were divided into “Jiuchang Street Disciples” and “Mang Village Disciples” camps to apprentice and challenge. Before the start, each person drew an identity card, and obtained clues to blind activities in the game, as well as the identity of the Mang Village disciples who prevented the completion of the task. Clues to unlock the ultimate glory of blind work.

During the tasting of Foshan’s special delicacies, he started the “Who is the undercover” game. As a blank board, Chen Chusheng guessed the content of the civilian card in the first round, and persisted to the end without any flaws. Su Xing and Wang Lixin seem to communicate with each other, but in fact they talk with each other. Su Xing was so angry that Wang Lixin stomped his feet. Laihuo brothers work hard to form alliances and find undercover agents while not forgetting to expose each other’s weaknesses. The atmosphere is three points tense and suspenseful, seven points fun and harmonious, and the comedy effect is perfect.

The degree of difficulty has been upgraded, the brain-burning brother group is serious about taking over the work, and the firepower is fully activated

Officially entering the apprenticeship challenge session, Dong Chonghua, the second generation successor of Ip Man Wing Chun, is teaching the school on the spot. Sun Yan, who has the “hurricane” gene, is exceptionally talented and Aruna is quick in action. Sure enough, good brothers will retreat together. Then, the night of “Werewolf Killing” in Foshan started nervously. “Hui Chun Quick Answer” looked at the pictures to guess the words. Facing the super-high “Cantonese content” of the text, the Jinghai boy group who did not understand Cantonese felt like sitting on pins and needles, with question marks all over their faces. Niu Wang Lixin, the showbiz club, quickly answered the questions of a group of young actors. When guessing the characters in iQIYI’s new drama, all the men’s groups shut down and made wild guesses. Chen Chusheng lay down completely, deeply understanding the “generation gap” between the post-80s and the times. In the “100% Bouncing and Playing” session, Chen Chusheng won the overtake and ranked first in the total score. The Laihuo Brothers turned into fanboys to carry the banner for Chen Chusheng. You can always believe in Chen Chusheng’s game talent.

The most relaxing and funny part is the “Reaction Singing” game at the Bitter Gourd Banquet. When singing, you need to switch between normal voice, bel canto and baby voice, so everyone magically opened their voices and sang until they were almost schizophrenic, especially Wang Yuexin’s hard work Folk singing, it almost ruins all the songs, it’s so funny that the jaw is dislocated, it’s so good at working! In the end, although all three clues were collected, the identity of the undercover agent is still a mystery. In the fourth issue, the Laihuo brothers will come to Diejiao, Foshan to continue their challenge, and the identity of the undercover agent will also be revealed.

“Brothers Come Live” aired for two weeks, and the iQIYI rating rose to 9.6 points, and it was searched thousands of times on the whole network, and it was the TOP1 hit list of various authoritative variety shows. “Wang Lixin vomited after drinking beef deflated soup”, “Suxingshe Niu Challenge”, “Wang Lixin said that only Zhang Yuan has no grooming experience”, “Chen Chusheng is the god of card guessing” and other famous scenes in the show; the show knows almost With a score of 9.1, netizens on all platforms liked and watched the show to make a fortune, spontaneously spread clips of famous scenes, and expressed funny emotions, leading the variety show of the same type.

Lock on iQIYI, VIP members update every Tuesday at 12:00 noon, non-members 48 hours transfer free. Next, follow the Laihuo brothers to unlock the wonderful dragon boat race in Foshan Diejiao, explore the colorful Foshan culture, and more laughs are waiting for you!